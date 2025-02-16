No. 3 Texas Longhorns Overcome Poor Shooting, Beat No. 5 LSU Tigers At Home
The No. 3 Texas Longhorns could not have gotten off to a worse start against the No. 5 LSU Tigers. The Longhorns put up just 19 first-half points but rallied in the second half, making their last six shots to win 65-58.
In an all-out defensive battle, the Longhorns prevailed, shutting down the LSU offense when it mattered most. The Tigers scored just nine points in the fourth quarter and Texas made all of its free throws during the game to seal the deal.
Trailing by nine at the half, the Longhorns needed nothing short of an offensive miracle to make a comeback. They started the third quarter on a run but LSU was able to break the game open and led by as many as 12 at one point.
LSU shot just 33% from the floor, but Aneesah Morrow grabbed 20 rebounds for the Tigers, four on the offensive glass. Each team finished with 44 rebounds, but Texas won the turnover battle, forcing 13 out of LSU.
Texas got off to a hot start in the fourth quarter, and led by freshmen Bryanna Preston and Jordan Lee, found the energy to keep the momentum going and carry Texas to the win. Sophomore guard Madison Booker finished with 16 points, despite starting 0-11 in the first half.
Freshman Justice Carlton got her first career start and immediately showed her defensive abilities. She had two blocks, including a monster one on Fla'uje Johnson in the third quarter to slow down LSU's momentum. Johnson would finish the game with 16 points.
When the Texas offense struggled to shoot from the floor, it did one thing well, making free throws. Texas made all 21 of the shots from the stripe and that allowed the Longhorns to stay in the game when it seemed like LSU was going to pull away.
The Longhorns held one of the highest scoring offenses in the country to almost 30 points less than its average, solidifying themselves as a top team in the nation and SEC.
Texas will now have its first bye of the season before going on the road to face Georgia on Monday, Feb. 24.
