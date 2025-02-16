Longhorns Country

No. 3 Texas Longhorns Overcome Poor Shooting, Beat No. 5 LSU Tigers At Home

Despite shooting just 19% from the floor in the first half, the Texas Longhorns rally to beat the LSU Tigers

Lindsey Plotkin

Texas Longhorns guard Madison Booker (35) shoots the ball during the game against LSU at the Moody Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
Texas Longhorns guard Madison Booker (35) shoots the ball during the game against LSU at the Moody Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns could not have gotten off to a worse start against the No. 5 LSU Tigers. The Longhorns put up just 19 first-half points but rallied in the second half, making their last six shots to win 65-58.

In an all-out defensive battle, the Longhorns prevailed, shutting down the LSU offense when it mattered most. The Tigers scored just nine points in the fourth quarter and Texas made all of its free throws during the game to seal the deal.

Trailing by nine at the half, the Longhorns needed nothing short of an offensive miracle to make a comeback. They started the third quarter on a run but LSU was able to break the game open and led by as many as 12 at one point.

Rori Harmon drives to the basket against LSU.
Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon (3) pushes past LSU guard Shayeann Day-Wilson (50) during the game at the Moody Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LSU shot just 33% from the floor, but Aneesah Morrow grabbed 20 rebounds for the Tigers, four on the offensive glass. Each team finished with 44 rebounds, but Texas won the turnover battle, forcing 13 out of LSU.

Texas got off to a hot start in the fourth quarter, and led by freshmen Bryanna Preston and Jordan Lee, found the energy to keep the momentum going and carry Texas to the win. Sophomore guard Madison Booker finished with 16 points, despite starting 0-11 in the first half.

Freshman Justice Carlton got her first career start and immediately showed her defensive abilities. She had two blocks, including a monster one on Fla'uje Johnson in the third quarter to slow down LSU's momentum. Johnson would finish the game with 16 points.

When the Texas offense struggled to shoot from the floor, it did one thing well, making free throws. Texas made all 21 of the shots from the stripe and that allowed the Longhorns to stay in the game when it seemed like LSU was going to pull away.

The Longhorns held one of the highest scoring offenses in the country to almost 30 points less than its average, solidifying themselves as a top team in the nation and SEC.

Texas will now have its first bye of the season before going on the road to face Georgia on Monday, Feb. 24.

Lindsey Plotkin is a journalism major and sports media minor at the University of Texas at Austin. She is also a double coverage editor for the Daily Texan on the football and baseball beats, and a staff writer for Texas Longhorns On SI.

