SEC Tournament Makes Tre Johnson Stat Correction From Texas vs. Vanderbilt Game
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team called for a stat change to be made to Tre Johnson's box score following Wednesday's 79-72 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores in the first round of the SEC Tournament.
Johnson, who tied with Tramon Mark for a team-high 19 points, was originally credited with going 4 of 6 from the free throw line despite actually finishing 4 of 4. Texas forward Jayson Kent missed all four of his free throws against Vanderbilt but was only credited with two misses. The other two misses mistakenly went to Johnson.
The team said in a release that it asked for the changes to be made, and SECSport.com's official box score for the Texas vs. Vanderbilt game reflected those changes Thursday morning. However, the change has yet to be made on the official Texas athletics website.
"Please note there is a stat correction needed in the box score which we are asking to be made," a team spokesperson said. "Tre Johnson should be 4-4 FT instead of 4-6, and Jayson Kent should be 0-4 FT instead of 0-2."
Without the stat correction, Johnson is still listed as shooting a team-high 87.3 percent from the free throw line this season. The SEC Freshman of the Year has only missed two foul shots once this year in the 78-70 loss to Arkansas on Feb. 5
As for Kent, he's struggled at the foul line this season. Despite shooting an impressive 83.7 percent from the stripe last year at Indiana State, he's down to 53.2 percent this season. He's missed at least one free throw in four straight games.
Johnson's Texas career could be coming to a close if the Longhorns can't keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive with a win over the Texas A&M Aggies in the second round on Thursday. He said after the Vanderbilt game that it "means a lot" to represent Texas.
"It just means a lot to have Texas on the front of my jersey," Johnson said. "You hear about all the greats that came before you, and you just got to know that you still representing them when you step on the court. So just going out, playing as hard as I can, as hard as my team can, and trying to just get a win to represent for the ones that came before us."
Texas and Texas A&M will tipoff from Nashville at 2:30 p.m. CT.
