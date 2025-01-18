Texas Longhorns' Arthur Kaluma Listed on Injury Report vs. Florida Gators
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns forward Arthur Kaluma popped up on the SEC student-athlete availability report ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Florida Gators and is listed as probable to play in Gainsville. Fortunately for head coach Rodney Terry, the ailment doesn't appear too serious for his second-leading scorer.
Though injury specfics are not included on SEC injury reports, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that Kaluma is dealing with a calf injury.
The Kansas State transfer exited to the bench brieflty after appearing to suffer a shoulder injury in Wednesday's win over Oklahoma but returned to the court not too long after. It's unclear when he picked the calf injury, but a probable designation doesn't cause much concern.
Texas guard Chendall Weaver was again listed as out on the report as he continues to deal with the hip flexor injury he suffered against Auburn. Weaver was on a single crutch off to the side during warmups before Texas' loss to Tennessee. Saturday will mark the third straight game he's missed.
This season, Kaluma is averaging 14.1 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game. In the loss to Auburn, he scored a career-high 34 points, nearly willing Texas back from a big deficit before the comeback hopes ended with an 87-82 loss.
However, Kaluma has failed to reach double figures in two of the three games since.
"I feel like it's not really a sense of urgency, I feel like everybody's really just settling in to what this league really is," Kaluma said after the Auburn game. "I feel like the team is coming together in a way that is going to be very beneficial for us come later this March, so we just got to stay the course, keep playing and fix the kinks that we need to."
Texas and Florida tipoff at 3 p.m. ET.
