Texas Longhorns Guard Tre Johnson Finalist for Major Award
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson is in the final running for a notable award amid a memorable freshman season on the Forty Acres.
Johnson is one of 10 finalists for the Jerry West Award, which is given annually to the best shooting guard in college basketball. He's one of three true freshman on the list, joining Baylor's VJ Edgecombe and Illinois' Kasparas Jakucionis.
Johnson is coming off of winning his third SEC Freshman of the Week award.
Take a look at the 10 finalists:
Headed into Wednesday's home game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Johnson is first among SEC players in points per game (19.0), which is more than some of the country's top talents like Auburn's Johni Broome, Alabama's Mark Sears and Tennessee's Chaz Lanier.
Johnson scored a career-high 30 points in the 70-69 win over Texas A&M on Jan. 25. Texas head coach Rodney Terry said after the game that Johnson has lived up to the hype that he brought with himself to Austin.
"He better be a guy that can get some things done at a high level," Terry said of Johnson. "... He's more than lived up to the billing in terms of being ready to play on this stage."
In Saturday's blowout win over LSU, Johnson finished with 18 points, four rebounds and a career-high five assists.
The Longhorns have put themsevles in position for the NCAA Tournament but will need to secure some key wins down the stretch, starting with Wednesday's meeting against Arkansas.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Everything Texas Longhorns Players Said After Win vs. No. 22 Missouri
MORE: Texas Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm Signs with Agency of San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle
MORE: College Football's Top 2025 QBs: Where Does Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning Rank?
MORE: Texas Baseball 'Chasing the National Championship' in 1st Year With Jim Schlossnagle
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Dual-Sport Freshman Jonah Williams Meshing Well With Baseball Team