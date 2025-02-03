Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson Named SEC Freshman of the Week

Texas men's basketball's Tre Johnson earned his third weekly honor.

Feb 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) drives to the basket against LSU Tigers guard Vyctorius Miller (0) during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Texas guard Tre Johnson earned his second straight and third career SEC weekly accolade.

The star freshman earned the title of SEC Freshman of the Week following two road games against No. 23 Ole Miss and LSU. Johnson previously won the same honor on Nov. 11 and last week, on Jan. 27.

Despite a rocky start to conference play, the Longhorns seem to be finding their pace in the SEC, and Johnson has been a key part of the growth. During Texas' last two contests, Johnson averaged 20.0 points, 4.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, and converted 10 out of 10 free throw attempts for a perfect percentage.

Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) dribbles against LSU Tigers guard Jordan Sears (1) during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Even in the loss to Mississippi in Oxford, the Horns put on a fight. Johnson posted a game-high 22 points, three assists against one turnover, and two rebounds in 33 minutes played. In the dominating 89-58 victory over LSU in Baton Rouge, the freshman had a career-high five assists and one turnover in addition to his 18 points.

Johnson leads the conference in scoring with 19 points per game, converting 45% from the field. He leads the Longhorns in minutes with an average of over 32 minutes per game. The freshman, who broke records in his first collegiate game against Ohio State posting 29 points, has scored in the double figures in 19 out of 20 games played this season. Johnson scored a career-high 30 points in the buzzer-beater victory over Texas A&M, becoming the only freshman to do so since Kevin Durant.

Johnson and the Longhorns will take on Arkansas next on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Austin.

