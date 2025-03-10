Texas Longhorns Guard Tre Johnson Named SEC Freshman of the Year
AUSTIN -- It's unlikely that Texas Longhorns freshman guard Tre Johnson will get a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament but he'll end his only college season with some major accolades.
Johnson was named the SEC Freshman of the Year on Monday, the conference announced. He also earned a spot on the All-SEC Second Team and the SEC All-Freshman Team.
Johnson also won the SEC's regular-season scoring title with a 20.2 point per game average, beating out notable names like Alabama guard Mark Sears (19.2), Auburn forward Johni Broome (18.6) and Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard (18.3).
Here's at look at the full Second-Team selections:
Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
Tre Johnson, Texas
Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
Otega Oweh, Kentucky
And here is the SEC All-Freshman team:
Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
Tre Johnson, Texas
Asa Newell, Georgia
Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn
Labaron Philon, Alabama
Some of Johnson's most notable performances this season include his career-high 39 points in the overtime loss to Arkansas on Feb. 26 along with the 30 points he had in Texas' comeback win over Texas A&M on Jan. 25.
Johnson and the Longhorns will now head to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday.
