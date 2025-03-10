Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Guard Tre Johnson Named SEC Freshman of the Year

Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson had an individual season to remember.

Zach Dimmitt

Mar 4, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) reacts after basket during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) reacts after basket during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN -- It's unlikely that Texas Longhorns freshman guard Tre Johnson will get a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament but he'll end his only college season with some major accolades.

Johnson was named the SEC Freshman of the Year on Monday, the conference announced. He also earned a spot on the All-SEC Second Team and the SEC All-Freshman Team.

Tre Johnso
Mar 4, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) handles the ball as Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Shawn Jones Jr. (5) defends during the first half at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Johnson also won the SEC's regular-season scoring title with a 20.2 point per game average, beating out notable names like Alabama guard Mark Sears (19.2), Auburn forward Johni Broome (18.6) and Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard (18.3).

Here's at look at the full Second-Team selections:

Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

Tre Johnson, Texas

Chaz Lanier, Tennessee

Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina

Otega Oweh, Kentucky

And here is the SEC All-Freshman team:

Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma

Tre Johnson, Texas

Asa Newell, Georgia

Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn

Labaron Philon, Alabama

Some of Johnson's most notable performances this season include his career-high 39 points in the overtime loss to Arkansas on Feb. 26 along with the 30 points he had in Texas' comeback win over Texas A&M on Jan. 25.

Johnson and the Longhorns will now head to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

feed

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Home/Basketball