Texas Longhorns Host Top Transfer Portal Recruit And Target
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns hosted a potential third commit out of the transfer portal, this time in 6-foot-2 guard Gianna Kneepkens out of the University of Utah. Kneepkens visited Texas earlier this week, along with Oklahoma, On3's Talia Goodman reported. She will take two more visits to South Carolina and UCLA before making her decision.
Kneepkens was a standout guard for the Utes, averaging 19.3 points per game on over 50 percent shooting this season. She led Utah to a 22-9 record and an NCAA tournament appearance.
According to ESPN Bracketologist Charlie Creme, Kneepkens is the No. 4 overall player in the transfer portal. Creme cited her shooting abilities as reasons why a team might pick up Kneepkens, as she led the Utes in scoring.
If she joins the Longhorns, she would be the third pickup out of the transfer portal for Vic Schaefer, who has already grabbed two centers in Arizona's Breya Cunningham and Florida Atlantic's Lovisa Asbrink Hose.
While Kneepkens would be a great addition to the Longhorns team, Schaefer also has to look at the bigger picture. Even with the departure of Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda at guard, the Longhorns are returning several veterans who have made deep NCAA tournament runs and played together.
Madison Booker will be going into her junior season, Laila Phelia will be returning from injury as a senior and Rori Harmon will be returning for her fifth year at point guard. The Longhorns also have freshman Bryanna Preston, Jordan Lee and Justice Carlton, who all also play guard.
Kneepkens, a senior, would be playing her final year of eligibitly after missing her junior season with a broken foot.
She has power-four experience and played in a talented Big 12 that saw its champion, TCU, fall to the Longhorns in the Elite Eight. A former four-star recruit out of Duluth, MN, Kneepkens was an immediate impact player for the Utes, playing in 33 games and averaging just over 11 points per game as a freshman.
Now, all Schaefer and the Longhorns can do is wait for Kneepkens to announce her decision, which is likely to be a tough one as she's deciding between three of the four Final Four teams.