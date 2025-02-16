Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Nearly Lost Tramon Mark During Win vs. Kentucky

Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark had a season-best performance against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Zach Dimmitt

Feb 15, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) drives to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats forward Brandon Garrison (10) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark finished with a season-best 26 points in Saturday's 82-78 win over the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats but he nearly didn't have his memorable night.

Mark played 33 minutes but after the game, Texas head coach Rodney Terry said that Mark was nearly ruled out of the game at one point by head trainer Warren Young.

"Warren (Young) came to me and said that there's a possibility that Tramon may be out for the rest of the game," Terry said. "... We thought he was completely out of the game."

Feb 15, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) shoots during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Terry said that Mark had taken a "significant bump" that forced to get checked on before coming back in.

"Even tonight, Tramon was out of the game, took a significant bump in a key area where he's really struggled," Terry said. "Give him a lot of credit for coming back. It was important. We thought he was completely out of the game."

It was a major bounce-back performance for Mark, who had just six points against Alabama and went scorless in the loss to Arkansas on Feb. 5. Against Kentucky, he played the Robin to Tre Johnson's Batman, as the true freshman scored a career-high 32 points and reeled in a career-best nine rebounds.

Mark came into the game averaging 8.9 points and 3.6 rebounds. He had the game-winning layup against No. 13 Texas A&M but Saturday was his most complete performance this season.

He'll look to keep things rolling when Texas visits South Carolina next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

