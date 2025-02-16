Texas Longhorns Nearly Lost Tramon Mark During Win vs. Kentucky
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark finished with a season-best 26 points in Saturday's 82-78 win over the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats but he nearly didn't have his memorable night.
Mark played 33 minutes but after the game, Texas head coach Rodney Terry said that Mark was nearly ruled out of the game at one point by head trainer Warren Young.
"Warren (Young) came to me and said that there's a possibility that Tramon may be out for the rest of the game," Terry said. "... We thought he was completely out of the game."
Terry said that Mark had taken a "significant bump" that forced to get checked on before coming back in.
"Even tonight, Tramon was out of the game, took a significant bump in a key area where he's really struggled," Terry said. "Give him a lot of credit for coming back. It was important. We thought he was completely out of the game."
It was a major bounce-back performance for Mark, who had just six points against Alabama and went scorless in the loss to Arkansas on Feb. 5. Against Kentucky, he played the Robin to Tre Johnson's Batman, as the true freshman scored a career-high 32 points and reeled in a career-best nine rebounds.
Mark came into the game averaging 8.9 points and 3.6 rebounds. He had the game-winning layup against No. 13 Texas A&M but Saturday was his most complete performance this season.
He'll look to keep things rolling when Texas visits South Carolina next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Guard Chendall Weaver Nearing Return From Injury
MORE: Tre Johnson Leads Texas Longhorns Past No. 15 Kentucky to End Losing Streak
MORE: Texas Longhorns RB CJ Baxter 'Hurt' by Loss of Tashard Choice
MORE: Jim Schlossnagle Joins Texas Baseball Coaching Legends with Opening Day Loss
MORE: Texas Longhorns HC Vic Schaefer To Receive Contract Extension