Tre Johnson's Potential NBA Landing Spots Clearer After Combine Results
The NBA Draft Lottery took place on Monday in Chicago, and the Dallas Mavericks astonishingly got the rights to the first overall pick in next month's draft. The San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets followed behind Dallas to round out the top four.
With the lottery decided, former Texas Longhorns star Tre Johnson now has a better idea of where he may be headed on June 25.
Johnson's landing zone seems very likely to be within the third to eighth pick, with various mock drafts having him selected in different places. As a result, the odds point towards Johnson starting his career for the 76ers, Hornets, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans or Brooklyn Nets.
The top three prospects in this draft class have been defined by most draft experts as Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, but do not rule out Johnson at the third pick. The fit in Philadelphia is there, as a 40 percent three-point shooter would be helpful in reigniting the 76ers' contention hopes.
The Hornets, a team who has found themselves near but never at the top spot a lot in recent years, have a need at the shooting guard position that Johnson could fill. Charlotte may see the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year as the right player to play alongside former No. 2 picks LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
The Jazz, who finished with the worst record in the NBA in 2025, need an impact scorer to help jumpstart their rebuild. Johnson could provide just that at No. 5 and would not be afraid to shoot at heavy volume from touch down in Salt Lake City, which is what CBSSports's Kyle Boone has happening in his post-lottery mock.
Washington will be enticed to select him if Johnson makes it to the sixth pick. A backcourt core of Bub Carrington, Jordan Poole and Johnson would certainly be a fun sight. In their newest mock draft, ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo have Johnson ending up in the nation's capital.
If he lasts past the Wizards, New Orleans may be sitting and waiting at No. 7 for Johnson to add a new element of perimeter offense to their roster. The Nets can be expected to do so if the Pelicans go in a different direction.
There is a lot of evaluating left to do for these NBA franchises, starting with the NBA Combine this week, which is why Johnson's pick window remains wide. In his stellar season as a Longhorn, Johnson put on display his star-level scoring ability and elite competitive intensity that teams would rather have on their side than against them. He will undoubtedly be on top-10 teams' radars through the process and on draft night.
Where Johnson is selected may come down to how he's compared to other guards and wings such as VJ Edgecombe, Kon Knueppel and Jeremiah Fears.