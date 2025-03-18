Texas Longhorns vs. Xavier NCAA Tournament: Betting Odds, How to Watch
Predicted to be one of the first four teams out of the tournament, the Texas Longhorns men's basketball was thrown a lifeline. Head coach Rodney Terry and co. were revealed as one of the last four teams in, and will be facing the Xavier Musketeers in the First Four on Wednesday for a chance to play in the first round.
The two teams have only played each other twice in program history, and the Horns have yet to drop a game. The latest meeting happened in Terry's first run as head coach, when he took Texas to the Elite Eight. Texas took down Xavier in the Sweet 16 with an 83-71 win.
Now, Texas has concluded an underwhelming first season in the Southeastern Conference, but surprised fans in the conference tournament when it took down in-state rivals Texas A&M in a double-overtime thriller. Xavier, on the other hand, finished the season with a winning conference record of 13-7, but fell short in the first round of the Big East tournament against Marquette.
But the Longhorns will have one differential going into the Big Dance. This Texas team hasn't been fully healthy since the start of the season, but with junior guard Chendall Weaver back in the lineup, Terry can explore the team's full potential.
On the Musketeer side, Texas will have to keep an eye on junior guard Ryan Conwell. The Indiana State transfer led Xavier in scoring, and is very familiar with two Longhorns.
Jayson Kent and Julian Larry transferred from Indiana State to Texas this season, and after missing out on the tournament last season, they will get to play with their former teammate in the other side of the court.
"He's a very elite scorer," Kent said. "He can shoot the ball, he can drive, he's a very hard matchup but our coach is gonna do everything in the power to figure out how to stop him. And just to compete and get our guys ready to play against him, he's on a very good team, they utilize him real well."
Texas and Xavier will tip-off tomorrow night in Dayton, Ohio. The winner will take on No. 6 Illinois on Friday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
HOW TO WATCH
TruTV, 8:10 p.m. CT.
BETTING ODDS, per FanDuel
Texas +2.5
Moneyline: Texas +126, Xavier -152
Over/Under: 149.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
