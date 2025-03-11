Texas Star Rori Harmon Named Semifinalist For Major Award
AUSTIN - No. 5 Texas Longhorns' senior point guard Rori Harmon has been named a Semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. Harmon averages 2.2 steals per game and wreaks havoc on opposing point guards, not backing down from any matchup.
Head coach Vic Schaefer had high praise for Harmon and her defensive abilities.
"Rori Harmon is a heck of a point guard" Schaefer said. "Ain't nobody else in the country, much less our league picks up 94 feet. She plays her tail off on defense, is a great help defender, great stealer, charge taker, and then goes and runs your team on the other end."
Schaefer added that Harmon wants to defend the best of the best. Last season, Harmon missed the majority of the season with a torn ACL and according to Schaefer, she could have returned in record time.
"Rori's come back from her injury is nothing short of spectacular, miraculous," Schaefer said. "I've seen it one other time in my career. Sydney Colson came back from an ACL in four months, two days. I think Rory could have done it, but in today's world, doctors aren't going to let you do that now. But she could have done it."
This season, Harmon has limited some of the best point guards in the country including LSU's Flau'Jae Johnson and Kentucky's Georgia Amoore.
"She gets everybody's best offensive guard every night, every night, she wears on them every night for 94 feet," Schaefer said. "And then she comes down and runs our offense and makes sure everybody's where they're supposed to be, and they're doing it at the tempo they're supposed to do it. On the other end, there's just not a lot like her that do that night in and night out. And so again, she's just different."
After losing in the SEC championship game in Greenville, South Carolina, Harmon and the Longhorns will await their next opponent from the NCAA Selection Committee. This season, the team is hoping to make a Final Four appearance.
The Longhorns are 31-3 on the season and won the SEC Regular Season Championship.
