No. 1 Texas Longhorns' Rori Harmon Talks About Win Over Georgia On The Finebaum Show
AUSTIN - As the No. 1 Texas Longhorns defeated the Georgia Bulldogs on the road, they held the Bulldogs to just 26 points, tying the record for lowest amount of points scored in an SEC game ever. This Texas team is one that prides itself on its defense, and on The Paul Finebaum Show, senior point guard Rori Harmon shared how she keeps her defensive intensity.
Harmon is on the watchlist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and has shut down several high-profile point guards this season including LSU's Flau'Jae Johnson, Kentucky's Georgia Amoore and South Carolina's Te'Hina PaoPao.
"I don't think we have much mercy here," Harmon said. "We take pride in defense a lot, and that was really impressive, truly, I'm so proud of my team for that."
Playing elite defense is something the Longhorns are no stranger to, but to do it for 40 minutes every game and consistently shut down high-scoring opponents is a rare feat. Head coach Vic Schaefer also spoke about how impressed he was with his team's defense and how hard they played the entire game.
"Our defense was elite, and they went in there and held the home team in the Southeastern Conference on their home floor to 26 total points for 40 minutes, for two hours, they absolutely grinded and defended at an elite level," Schaefer said. "And I am so proud of them to be able to do that. I don't think I've ever had a team do that in a conference game and so and much less do it on their the opponent's home floor."
For Harmon, defense is in her blood, as she told Finebaum that it comes from her upbringing and he dad having brothers who were all elite defensive athletes.
"You have to have true heart to play defense like that," Harmon added.
Harmon and the Longhorns will continue their road trip as they travel to Mississippi State on Thursday to play the Bulldogs.
