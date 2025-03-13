Texas vs Texas A&M SEC Tournament Live In-Game Updates
Rodney Terry's Texas men's basketball got through home team Vanderbilt in the first round of the Southeastern Conference championship in Nashville, but the journey is far from over.
The Longhorns will now face in-state rivals Texas A&M to continue their fight for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The two Texas teams already faced each other twice this season, a big loss for the Longhorns in the conference opener in College Station and a buzzer beater win just a few weeks later in Austin.
Now, a lot more is at stake. The winner of today's matchup will advance to the conference quarterfinals to take on fourth seeded Tennessee. Texas came into the tournament as the No. 13 seed, and A&M is favored to win this matchup as the No. 5 seed, the first one out of having two byes. But Texas has pulled upsets this season.
Follow along for live updates.
FIRST HALF:
Texas A&M leads by one point, 7-6, five minutes into the game.