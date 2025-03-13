Longhorns Country

Texas vs Texas A&M SEC Tournament Live In-Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns are set to face in-state rivals Texas A&M for the second round of the SEC Championship.

Texas guard Chendall Weaver (2) hangs on the rim after basket by a teammate against Vanderbilt during a NCAA college basketball first round game at the men’s Southeastern Conference Tournament Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Rodney Terry's Texas men's basketball got through home team Vanderbilt in the first round of the Southeastern Conference championship in Nashville, but the journey is far from over.

The Longhorns will now face in-state rivals Texas A&M to continue their fight for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The two Texas teams already faced each other twice this season, a big loss for the Longhorns in the conference opener in College Station and a buzzer beater win just a few weeks later in Austin.

Now, a lot more is at stake. The winner of today's matchup will advance to the conference quarterfinals to take on fourth seeded Tennessee. Texas came into the tournament as the No. 13 seed, and A&M is favored to win this matchup as the No. 5 seed, the first one out of having two byes. But Texas has pulled upsets this season.

Vanderbilt guard Jason Edwards (1) attempts a shot against Texas forward Kadin Shedrick (5) during a NCAA college basketball first round game at the men’s Southeastern Conference Tournament Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow along for live updates.

FIRST HALF:

Texas A&M leads by one point, 7-6, five minutes into the game.

