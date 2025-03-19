Three Texas Longhorns Named Women's Basketball AP All-Americans
Ahead of the start of the NCAA Tournament, three Texas Longhorns women's basketball stars were named Associated Press All-Americans.
Sophomore forward and Southeastern Conference Player of the Year Madison Booker leads the pack in her first appearance in the first team. Last year, after a standout freshman season filling in for Rori Harmon in the point guard position, Booker earned a second-team spot.
As a freshman, she was also named the 2024 Big 12 Player of the Year. The sophomore led the team in points, scoring in the double figures in 27 games and over 20 points in 12. Booker is second in the team in rebounding, just behind Taylor Jones, and recorded seven double-doubles throughout the season.
Harmon and Jones, who complete the top three scorers in the team and the All-American trio, earned an honorable mention in the AP list.
In Texas' first season in the SEC and her first back from a season-ending ACL injury that took place right before Big 12 play last year, Harmon earned her third career AP honorable mention. She is a finalists for the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award and a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award, as well as a member of the SEC All-Defensive team. Harmon became the first Longhorn in program history to to reach 1,200 career points and 600 assists, now ranking second in the program all-time assist list with 703.
Jones is an All-American debutant, also a finalist for a position award, the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award. Jones leads the Longhorns in rebounds with 230 and reached the 1,000 rebound mark this season. She also reached the 1,000 point mark at Texas, though she had previously reached her career 1,000th counting her time at Oregon State. The forward has been shooting nearly 60 percent from the field this season.
The trio will start their March Madness journey on Saturday, facing the winner of the William & Mary vs. High Point play-in matchup. No. 8 Illinois and No. 9 Creighton complete the Austin region for the first two rounds of the tournament.
