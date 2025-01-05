Texas Longhorns' Rori Harmon Joins Historic Company in Win vs. Arkansas
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns star point guard Rori Harmon has been the rock of the Texas team since she arrived on campus in 2021. Now a senior, Harmon is just one of two in the storied Texas program to reach the milestone of 1,000 points and 600 assists. She dished out her 600th assist in the team's 90-56 win over Arkansas on Sunday.
After missing the majority of last season with a torn ACL she suffered in practice, Harmon has now surpassed both of those milestones this season. Against the Razorbacks, she had six assists and needs just four more to be second all-time in assists for Texas.
In front of the seventh-largest women's basketball crowd in Moody Center history with over 8,700 people in attendance, Texas won by a large margin, but head coach Vic Schaefer was not statisfied with his team's performance.
"First, congratulations to Rori, 600 assists. That's a lot of assists, lots of passing," Schaefer said. "We didn't play very good, to be honest with you. I'm kicking myself. I took it a little easy on them on Friday, we just don't handle easy well. And you know, we got in late, around two am. That's just an excuse, really, at the end of the day. But you know, we really struggled today with certain things and again, I wear that. I've got to coach better and teach better, and we got to play better. But I just think there's a standard that we all try to live up to, and I think we're all trying to chase perfection, whether that's attainable or not, it's probably not, but still, we're going to chase it."
Though Harmon was far from perfect against Arkansas, she still reached a career milestone. She was 5-11 from the field and finished with 12 points, making both free throws she attempted, but most importantly, shared the ball well.
Harmon gave all credit to her teammates, as assists are a statistic that requires multiple people to be involved.
"It feels great to be a part of those list of names and it's a great honor, but you can't do it by yourself," Harmon said. "Obviously, Coach Schaefer puts us in great situations. And my teammates are obviously, in my mind, the best teammates you can have. And truly, like I said, you really can't do it by yourself, so I really need to thank everybody else around me who have put me in those great positions."
Texas is now 14-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play.
Harmon and her teammates will return to the Moody Center on Thursday to take on the No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM and be aired on SEC Network Plus.
