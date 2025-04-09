Tre Johnson Selected in Top 5 of Latest ESPN NBA Mock Draft
Although the Texas Longhorns men's basketball team missed out on a deep NCAA March Madness Tournament run this season, they won't be excluded from seeing action in the NBA Draft.
The program's star point guard Tre Johnson officially declared for the Draft on Tuesday after just one season with the Longhorns.
The following day, ESPN analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo released their predictions for how the first round will turn out, placing Johnson as the No. 5 overall pick to the Philadelphia 76ers.
"The Sixers, already eliminated from the postseason, would be thrilled to keep their pick after a miserable season and could have interest in adding a 19-year-old wing who’d bring plenty of scoring power," Givony said.
Johnson led Texas and the SEC with an average of 19.9 points per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three-point range. He averaged 34.7 minutes per game across the 33 contests he appeared in, missing two due to injury. He also averaged 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists and was tied for second on the team in steals with 31.
Texas garnered a bid to the NCAA Tournament First Four with the help of Johnson at the helm, despite not being able to defeat now-Longhorns head coach Sean Miller and the Xavier Musketeers. His 23 points versus the Musketeers notched his 15th game hitting 20 points or more, and he recorded double digits in scoring in all but two games this season.
One of his most compelling performances came against rival Texas A&M when Johnson dropped his first 30-point game to propel Texas to a 70-69 win at home in January. He would go on to notch a career-high of 39 points against Arkansas in an 86-81 overtime loss in February, securing three total matchups with 30 points or more.
Givony and Woo listed their other top four picks as Duke forward Cooper Flagg at No. 1, Rutgers point guard Dylan Harper at No. 2, Rutgers shooting guard Ace Bailey at No. 3, and Baylor shooting guard VJ Edgecombe at No. 4.
Johnson would be a positive addition to a 76ers team that went 14-35 in the Eastern Conference this year, but fans will have to wait until June 25 to see where Johnson ends up.