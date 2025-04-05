Texas Longhorns Coach Sean Miller Shares NBA Advice for Tre Johnson
Texas Longhorns guard, freshman Tre Johnson, was without a doubt a leader of the Burnt Orange's men's basketball team in the 2025 season.
Averaging 20 points a game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists, Johnson was the focal point of the 19-16 Longhorns team that just missed out on the 64-team NCAA Tournament with an 86-80 loss to the Xavier Musketeers and coach Sean Miller.
Unbeknownst to Johnson at the time (and the Longhorns for that matter) that loss was about to be their biggest gain, as not even a week after the loss, Rodney Terry was out and Sean Miller was in as the Texas head coach.
And while many would believe that the freshman Johnson needed to stay and maybe prove himself a little more on the collegiate hardwood, many people believe Johnson is 100 percent capable of going pro.
And that many people includes new Texas coach Sean Miller.
"What I would say to him is that he needs to go (declare for the NBA draft). That's the best decision for him and his family," Johnson said.
After all, Miller knows all too well what Johnson is capable of on the court, as even in the loss to Xavier, Johnson went off for 23 points, his leadership still evident despite the team being behind.
This isn't a far stretch for Johnson, as analysts have even begun ranking Tre Johnson in their mock drafts after the massive amount of freshman awards that were gifted to the Garland, TX native.
ESPN's latest mock draft for the 2025 Draft currently has Johnson going fifth overall, joining the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 2025 NBA Draft starts June 25, giving Johnson plenty of time to make a decision of where he wants to take his career on the court.