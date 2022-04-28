Skip to main content

Texas in Mix For Elite South Dakota State Guard Baylor Scheierman?

The Longhorns could be in the running for one of the best offensive players in the portal

The Texas Longhorns and coach Chris Beard have had their eyes on a number of talented transfers in the portal so far this offseason, but arguably the best of the bunch could have his sights set on Texas.

South Dakota State guard Baylor Scheierman entered the transfer portal Sunday and has already cut down his list of preferred destinations to 10.

Baylor Scheierman

B1E6EEDD-2057-4308-99F3-C0F9543DB95A

According to reports Wednesday that were later confirmed by Scheierman on social media, the Summit League Player of the Year will be deciding between Texas, Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, Creighton, Arkansas, Clemson, Mississippi State, Nebraska, and Wake Forest. He will also give the NBA Draft a shot, where he’s certain to garner some attention. 

Baylor Scheierman

D18EA5BE-ED97-4CC6-ACAB-8504FAAEA7CD

Scheierman averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists this past season, leading South Dakota State to the NCAA Tournament. However, the 13th-seeded Jackrabbits were unable to string together a Cinderella run, falling to No. 3 Providence 66-57 in the first round.

Chris Beard

beard pic

Still, Scheierman proved himself as one of the best offensive players in the country this season. On a Jackrabbits offense that was second in the country in scoring (84.7 points), Scheierman led the charge. He was first on the team in total points (355), assists (91), rebounds (212), and steals (24) while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor. Despite being listed as a guard, the 6-6 Scheierman was also third in the country in defensive rebounds per game (8.7).

Scheierman would bring a crafty and creative playmaking feel to the Texas offense should he choose to come to Austin. Gifted as a passer and scorer, the lefty would help give the Longhorns an improved offensive identity that lacked at times this past season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jaden Hullaby
Play
Football

Longhorns LB/RB Jaden Hullaby Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Longhorns have lost their second defensive player to the transfer portal this week

By Matt Galatzan3 hours ago
3 hours ago
01g1ny8day0rtr1ygnw0
Play
Football

Big 12 Set to Welcome Houston, Cincinnati & UCF For 2023-2024

Jon Rothstein reports that Big 12 Conference are set to welcome Houston, Cincinnati & UCF for the 2023-2024 season

By Tomer Barazani4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Zane Morehouse
Play
Baseball

No. 10 Texas Sweeps Season Series Over UTRGV With 7-2 Victory

A complete recap of Texas' midweek game against the Vaqueros.

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 27, 2022
Apr 27, 2022

Beard and staff will need to continue to make moves to fill out the roster after Andrew Jones and Dylan Disu declared for the NBA Draft Wednesday. Their return to school isn’t completely out of the question, but adding a versatile player like Scheierman to the backcourt would certainly help in wake of their potential departure.

The Aurora, Nebraska native will announce his decision within the next two weeks. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitterand Facebook

Jaden Hullaby
Football

Longhorns LB/RB Jaden Hullaby Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Longhorns have lost their second defensive player to the transfer portal this week

By Matt Galatzan3 hours ago
01g1ny8day0rtr1ygnw0
Football

Big 12 Set to Welcome Houston, Cincinnati & UCF For 2023-2024

Jon Rothstein reports that Big 12 Conference are set to welcome Houston, Cincinnati & UCF for the 2023-2024 season

By Tomer Barazani4 hours ago
Zane Morehouse
Baseball

No. 10 Texas Sweeps Season Series Over UTRGV With 7-2 Victory

A complete recap of Texas' midweek game against the Vaqueros.

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 27, 2022
disuu
Men's Basketball

Texas Forward Dylan Disu Declares for NBA Draft

The Austin native averaged 3.7 points and 3.2 rebounds this past season

By Zach DimmittApr 27, 2022
USATSI_17940800
News

Longhorns Guard Andrew Jones Declares For NBA Draft

The longtime Longhorns guard is taking his talents to the next level

By Matt GalatzanApr 27, 2022
Melendez BU 4
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Beats UTRGV 7-2 For Fifth Straight Win

The Longhorns travel to take on the Vaqueros on Tuesday.

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 26, 2022
Quinn Ewers
Football

CFB Expert Thinks Quinn Ewers Will Soon Have ‘Significant Separation’ in Texas QB Battle

Ewers and Card both got a chance to shine in Saturday’s spring game

By Zach DimmittApr 26, 2022
USATSI_18141158
Football

Longhorns Post Spring Depth Chart: Where Things Sit On Defense After Orange-White Game

The Longhorns wrapped up practice on Saturday, and we got the first look at how things could shake out on defense next fall

By Zach DimmittApr 26, 2022