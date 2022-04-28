The Longhorns could be in the running for one of the best offensive players in the portal

The Texas Longhorns and coach Chris Beard have had their eyes on a number of talented transfers in the portal so far this offseason, but arguably the best of the bunch could have his sights set on Texas.

South Dakota State guard Baylor Scheierman entered the transfer portal Sunday and has already cut down his list of preferred destinations to 10.

Baylor Scheierman gojacks.com According to reports Wednesday that were later confirmed by Scheierman on social media, the Summit League Player of the Year will be deciding between Texas, Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, Creighton, Arkansas, Clemson, Mississippi State, Nebraska, and Wake Forest. He will also give the NBA Draft a shot, where he’s certain to garner some attention. Baylor Scheierman Scheierman averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists this past season, leading South Dakota State to the NCAA Tournament. However, the 13th-seeded Jackrabbits were unable to string together a Cinderella run, falling to No. 3 Providence 66-57 in the first round. Chris Beard

Still, Scheierman proved himself as one of the best offensive players in the country this season. On a Jackrabbits offense that was second in the country in scoring (84.7 points), Scheierman led the charge. He was first on the team in total points (355), assists (91), rebounds (212), and steals (24) while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor. Despite being listed as a guard, the 6-6 Scheierman was also third in the country in defensive rebounds per game (8.7).

Scheierman would bring a crafty and creative playmaking feel to the Texas offense should he choose to come to Austin. Gifted as a passer and scorer, the lefty would help give the Longhorns an improved offensive identity that lacked at times this past season.

Beard and staff will need to continue to make moves to fill out the roster after Andrew Jones and Dylan Disu declared for the NBA Draft Wednesday. Their return to school isn’t completely out of the question, but adding a versatile player like Scheierman to the backcourt would certainly help in wake of their potential departure.

The Aurora, Nebraska native will announce his decision within the next two weeks.

