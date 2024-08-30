Longhorns Country

'100% Done!' 5-Star Jaime Ffrench Opens Up About Texas Commitment

The Texas Longhorns secured their second 5-star receiver in the 2025 class on Friday in Jaime Ffrench - and he is locked in.

Matt Galatzan

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns are officially rolling on the recruiting trail, landing their fourth commitment and third five-star prospect in the month of August with the pledge of Mandarin (Jacksonville, FL) receiver Jaime Ffrench.

Ffrench is now the 19th of the class for Steve Sarkisian.

And while many recruits remain in talks with other teams throughout their process or until they officially sign their letters of intent, Ffrench revealed to Chad Simmons of On3 that he is officially shutting things down, and enrolling early with the Horns.

Surrounded by family and friends, Mandarin receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. smiles while wearing his University of Texas chain following his college commitment on August 30, 2024. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union] / Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

“I am 100% done," Ffrench told On3. "I am closing my recruitment out and enrolling at Texas in January.”

That is great news for the Longhorns, who are making a serious push for a top-5 class in the 2025 cycle.

It also paints a picture of how confident Ffrench is in his decision, and while Miami and LSU were certainly in contention for his services for a period of time, Ffrench actually silently committed to the Horns for weeks.

“When I took my official visits on June 22, I knew for sure, Ffrench said in the interview. "I made my decision on that visit. On my next visit with the coaches, I told them of my decision, then held it until my mom’s birthday.”

With Ffrench now in tow, the Horns rank No. 6 in the 2025 class rankings per On3 and No. 7 per 247Sports.

They aren't done there either, with other five-star targets like Michael Terry III and Dakorien Moore (Oregon commit), and four-star targets Myron Charles (Florida State commits and DJ Sanders (Texas A&M commit) still in their sights.

Terry seems primed to be the next pledge for Sarkisian. But regardless of what happens with the others, Ffrench is more than confident in the direction of the Longhorns program.

“Texas is a legendary program and we are building a legendary team under coach Sark," Ffrench told Simmons. "It is a great program and coach Sark is doing big things. Texas will win a national championship under coach Sark.”

