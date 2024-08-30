How 5-Star WR Jaime Ffrench Fits With The Texas Longhorns
After Galveston product Jonah Williams became the second five-star committed to the Texas Longhorns in the class of 2025, Texas fans were praising the work of defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and safety coach Blake Gideon for their ability to secure one of the top recruits in the nation.
As an offensive-minded head coach, you had to know Steve Sarkisian wasn't going to let his assistants steal his thunder on one of the most improved recruiting classes in the nation this summer. With the commitment of Mandarin High School wide receiver Jamie Ffrench, 247Sports' No. 4 wide receiver, Sarkisian has reminded everyone just how exciting this offense could be. The craziest part: he's not even done.
Sarkisian has now locked in 247's No. 2 and No. 4 receivers in the class after Kaliq Lockett committed earlier in the month. Even with the loss of Dakorien Moore in a surprise commitment to Oregon, Texas has still secured the best wide receiver duo in the 2024 class, and Sark has one more target in the passing game to complete the class.
Michael Terry III is the last recruit expected to commit to the Longhorns in the 2025 cycle before Sarkisian and his staff re-assess mid-season. Terry, if he were to commit, would be the Longhorns' fourth five-star, third on offense, and Terry is the only five-star "Athlete" in the class of 2025.
Athlete is a term that keeps circling around Sarkisian's recruiting philosophy, especially in this 2025 cycle. Sarkisian has been known for recruiting two things you can't teach: size and speed. The five offensive linemen currently committed average out to 6'5.5, 333 pounds, emphasizing his mantra of "Big Human Beings" at the line of scrimmage.
When it comes to speed, Sarkisian has a lot of it in Austin. Projected starting RB Jaydon Blue was the fastest-clocked RB in college football in 2023, according to Reel Analytics. The Kansas City Chiefs newest WR addition, Xavier Worthy, clocked the fastest forty-yard dash time in NFL combine history this year after three seasons with Texas.
This class is no different, with Ffrench just adding to the speedy group of weapons, running 11.67 in the 100-meter dash as a freshman in high school. Looking for more track stars? RB commits James Simon and Rickey Stewart were each key parts of the 4-200 relay teams at their respective schools. Terry would be the cherry on top, competing in multiple track and field events at Alamo Heights High School.
But this group of offensive weapons brings in a new element outside of size and speed; versatility. Sarkisian used his first three seasons at Texas bringing in the correct body types and profiles for his offense, now he's emphasizing the ability to play all over the field. Just yesterday Sarkisian praised 2023 five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook for being able to play any position on offense, which coincides with reports that he will be one of the first three wide receivers on the field to start the 2024 season.
If Terry were to commit, Texas would have three offensive players that are either still deemed as, or were once seen as, "Athletes" instead of being given a single position. Though he has now fully been tagged as a tight end on most recruiting sites, four-star Nick Townsend was seen as someone who could play both sides of the ball, and his slimmer frame could lead to him working as an in-line or slot receiver.
Simon was another player who used to be labeled as an athlete, as he has taken numerous snaps as a slot receiver for Calvary Baptist Academy in Louisiana. Simon possesses one of running back coach Tashard Choice's favorite traits: the ability to catch the ball.
Terry will likely keep that title as an athlete, as even the biggest experts in the industry aren't sure what his position is. He could be big enough to play tight end, elusive enough to work out of the backfield, a strong enough pass-catcher to play out wide, or all of the above. Terry is one of those players you can expect to be put in the lineup no matter the formation or set, as his versatility is unreplicable in college football.
So what does all of this versatility mean now that Ffrench is committed, and Terry is expected to choose Texas over Nebraska and Texas A&M, at least according to 247's Jordan Scruggs and On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine?
With Ffrench and Lockett, Sarkisian now has the ultimate boundary duo. Lockett will play the X role, and likely dominate on his lonesome 1 on 1 with cornerbacks thanks to his insane size and pass-catching ability.
Ffrench, on the other hand, will use strong route-running chops and speed to win alongside a slot receiver.
But because this class is so deep on offense, featuring six skill players (seven if Terry commits), almost any combination can be used outside of the two stud receivers. Sarkisian could run 12 personnel, keeping the receivers by themselves while he overpowers teams with the size of Townsend and fellow tight end commit Emaree Winston. O
Or he can run a full-spread lineup, utilizing any of Townsend, Terry, or even Simon in the slot. Terry, Simon, and Stewart could all operate out of the backfield in two running back sets. Obviously much can change in four years when these players are entering their junior seasons in college, but one could project an offense built around QB commit KJ Lacey that has seven players able to play in countless packages. And that's even before the Longhorns bring in more speed, size, or experience from the transfer portal, something Sarkisian has had great success with on offense with the additions of Adonai Mitchell last year and Isaiah Bond this year.
Sarkisian has finally added his third key element to his recruiting classes, and SEC teams will need to keep an eye out for the 2026 class, especially with Sarkisian already securing the commitment of top-five quarterback prospect Dia Bell. For now, Sarkisian must focus on keeping his studs, signing Terry, and bolstering an already explosive offense in 2024, but the future is starting to look very bright for this Texas offense in all three aspects of his formula.