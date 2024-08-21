16 Longhorns Make Senior Bowl Watch List
The Reese's Senior Bowl released its watch list for the 2025 Senior Bowl game which included 16 players from Texas.
Seven of the players nominated came from the offensive side which are: offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., receiver Silas Bolden, receive Isaiah Bond, offensive lineman Hayden Conner, QB Quinn Ewers, tight end Gunnar Helm, and offensive lineman Jake Majors
Defensive back Jahdae Barron, tackle Vernon Broughton, tackle Alfred Collins, linebacker David Gbenda, tackle Jermayne Lole, edge Trey Moore, safety Andrew Mukuba, and edge Barryn Sorrell make up the eight players from the defensive side.
Last but definitely not least, kicker Bert Auburn rounds out the talented roster of Longhorns on the watch list.
To some, it may be surprising to see third-year players on this list like Isaiah Bond, but starting last year, juniors became eligible to play in the Senior Bowl game.
The impact of Steve Sarkisian's recruiting through the transfer portal this offseason is something that strikes out for this list, with five players on the list like Andrew Mukuba and Silas Bolden being incoming transfers.
It is no surprise that the AP fourth-ranked team in the nation has this many players featured for a game that showcases some of the nation's best talent for NFL scouts. Texas is tied with Florida, Florida State, and Notre Dame for eighth in the nation for most prospects on the watch list.
The SEC has a dominant performance at the top of this list with Ole Miss leading the nation with 21 players. Trailing them in second are Texas A&M and Georgia at 20 players. Alabama follows up with 19 players. Ohio State and LSU have 18 players, and then Oregon with 17 players.
Last year, Texas sent two players to the senior bowl with defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat and offensive tackle Christian Jones. Sweat was drafted in the second round to Tennessee in the 2024 NFL Draft while Jones was drafted to Arizona in the fifth round.
The 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl will take place on February 1st, 2025 in Mobile, Alabama with kickoff at 1:30.