Longhorns DB Andrew Mukuba Talks Texas vs. Oregon Transfer Decision
AUSTIN -- Andrew Mukuba made the decision to come back home to Austin this offseason, as the Texas Longhorns landed a commitment from the former Clemson Tigers safety to help highlight a 10-man transfer class.
Mukuba recently opened up about his decision to transfer during an appearance on the Behind The Facemask podcast, potentially riling up some Clemson fans in the process.
"My time at Clemson, I felt like I wasn't really getting better," Mukuba said, per Clemson247. "I wasn't being pushed enough to where I could reach my potential and my peak. The program wasn't where it needed to be for me and the whole team to be successful. After my junior year, I felt like it was the same thing. After that, it was only right for me to transfer."
Mukuba, who played three years under two-time National Championship-winnin head coach Dabo Swinney at Clemson, said that his decision came down to Texas and Oregon.
"It was between Texas and Oregon, but I obviously committed to Texas," Mukuba said. "Everything has played to my favor. I'm looking to have a big year, and there isn't any better place to do it than in a big league like the SEC. Coach Sark is a really standup guy. He's a father figure. He cares about his players and where the program is heading. He was the coach I wanted to play for."
As a Tiger, Mukuba posted 142 total tackles, one sack, 15 passes defended and one interception. He received some major praise from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian earlier this offseason.
"A guy who I just talked to after practice, I love the way he's practicing right now is Andrew Mukuba," Sarkisian said. "You feel his experience as a player, you feel him having the ability to play multiple positions, and I love the intent with which he practices with. He's aggressive, he's tough, but yet he knows how to practice. He knows how to do those things, and I hope he serves as a really good benchmark for some of the other guys on how to do it."
No. 4 Texas kicks off its season on Saturday, Aug. 31 at home against Colorado State.