2026 5-Star DL Jahkeem Stewart Sets Texas Unofficial Visit

The Texas Longhorns are continuing to build a foundation with one of the best players in the 2026 recruiting class.

The Texas Longhorns are set to host one of the top talents in the 2026 recruiting class on an unofficial visit next month. 

Per reports Tuesday from Jason Suchomel of OrangeBloods, 2026 five-star defensive end Jahkeem Stewart will make a trip to Austin on the weekend of July 27. He already made an unofficial visit to the Forty Acres in March 2023.

Stewart, a product of St. Augustine in New Orleans, is a five-star on 247Sports’ composite rankings, where he is also listed as the No. 2 overall player in the class and the No. 1 defensive lineman.

This spring, he took unofficial visits to Miami (March 30) and Auburn (April 6) and attended multiple program-hosted camps last summer. Stewart has unsurprisingly received some big-time offers from a slew of elite teams, including Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Alabama, LSU, Penn State, Tennessee and many more.

247’s scouting report states that Stewart possesses “rare physical traits.”

"Large-framed front-line defensive prospect with rare physical traits relative to his age,” 247Sports wrote. " … Simply needs more reps in pads but they will come and has flashed explosive disruptiveness in early game exposure."

Texas has already started to plant some elite roots in the 2026 class. The Longhorns landed a commitment from five-star quarterback Dia Bell on June 17, and adding a potential pledge at some point down the line from Stewart would be massive. 

Steve Sarkisian and the coaching staff are likely putting most of their focus on next season and adding more commits in the 2025 recruiting class, but a player of Stewart’s caliber is worthy of early attention.

