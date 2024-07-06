Longhorns Country

4-Star CB Kade Phillips Commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns finally got another big recruiting win on Saturday with the commitment of four-star cornerback Kade Phillips.

Matt Galatzan

Kade Phillips
Kade Phillips / Kade Phillips on X
The sky is clearly not falling for the Texas Longhorns.

After missing out on a handful of key commitments in recent weeks, including five-star talents Dakorien Moore, Riley Pettijohn, and Dorian Brew, and four-star defensive linemen Zion Williams and Josiah Sharma, many Texas fans were beginning to show worry about the recruiting efforts of their team.

However, on Saturday, four-star Fort Bend Hightower (Missouri City, TX) Kade Phillips help put those worries to bed, committing to the Longhorns over LSU, Texas A&M and Baylor.

Phillips' decision had come down to the Longhorns and the Tigers at the end, but his official visit on June 21st was apparently what sealed the deal for the 6-foot, 170-pound in-state product.

Kade Phillips
Kade Phillips / Kade Phillips on X

"It went very well," Phillips told 247Sports about his visit with head coach Steve Sarkisian in Austin on June 21. "He also went further in-depth from what Coach Gideon had said about my future and then really just hearing it from the head coach really just solidified it and really made it known that they want me... Austin, I feel like it's a great city. A bunch of people, a bunch of things to do, and I mean really everywhere you're going to have to stay focused but I feel like it's a great place and a great area."

Phillips is a consensus four-star recruit, and ranks as the No. 105 player in the nation, No. 11 corner, and No. 20 player in Texas, per On3.

He is also the second corner commit of the class for the Longhorns alongside Caleb Chester and brings their total commitment count to 13 for the class.

Phillips is projected to start his career at safety, but could play anywhere in the secondary if the need arises.

