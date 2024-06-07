Texas Five-Star WR Target Jaime Ffrench Reveals Commitment Date, Updates Recruitment
The eyes of Texas are fixed on five-star Mandarin (Jacksonville, FL) wide receiver Jaime Ffrench.
He is not only one of the Longhorns' top targets in the 2025 class on his own but landing him would also go a long way in increasing their chances to land two other five-star pass catchers in Dakorien Moore and Kaliq Lockett.
Fortunately for Horns fans everywhere, they won't have to wait long for his decision, with Ffrench revealing to On3's Chad Simmons that he is set to make his commitment on August 30, when he will choose between Texas, LSU, Miami, Tennessee, and Ohio State.
However, that wasn't the only news that Ffrench revealed on Friday.
According to Ffrench, the Longhorns - who he had said were the leader of the pack just days ago - are now back in the mix with the other four schools. This comes thanks in large part to his recent visit to LSU, where Ffrench gained a new perspective.
“I don’t have a leader,” Ffrench told Simmons. “LSU changed it, they made it competitive. But those one-two-three schools, everybody is in right now. It’s very back open right now.”
As it stands, Ffrench currently ranks as a five-star recruit and the No. 23 player nationally, the No. 5 wide receiver, and the No. 4 player in Florida, per the On3 Industry Ranking.
Last season with Mandarin, Ffrench was a dominant force, catching 62 passes for 1,247 yards (20.1 ypc) and 14 touchdowns as a junior. In his sophomore campaign, he hauled in 44 catches for 671 yards and five touchdowns.
Fortunately for Texas, they will get another shot at getting Ffrench on campus, as he will visit the Horns again from June 21-23, alongside other top recruits, including the Longhorns' centerpiece of the 2025 class, quarterback KJ Lacey.