4-Star RB Raycine Guillory De-Commits From Texas

The Texas Longhorns have lost a commitment from four-star running back Raycine Guillory

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian watches from behind the play during the first quarter of the Longhorns' spring Orange and White game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, April 20, 2024.
Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian watches from behind the play during the first quarter of the Longhorns' spring Orange and White game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, April 20, 2024. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA
The Texas Longhorns have been on a roll in the 2025 recruiting cycle as of late, putting together an impressive class over the last few months.

Texas has also been active in the 2026 class, landing a pledge from five-star QB Dia Bell earlier this week, which at the time had brought the class total to two commits.

However, the 2026 class took a significant hit on Thursday, with four-star Aledo (TX) running back Raycine Guillory de-committing from the Program, per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Guillory had been committed to the Longhorns since January.

With the de-commitment of Guillory, Bell now stands as the lone commitment in the class.

Over the past two seasons, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound prospect has rushed for 2,005 yards and 26 touchdowns, and hauled in 28 passes for 329 yards and and eight more scores with two different programs after starting his high school career at Lakeridge (Mansfield, TX).

Last season after transferring to Aledo, Guillory rushed for 1,236 yards and 17 touchdowns on 146 attempts.

As it stands, Guillory ranks as the no. 189 player, No. 16 running back, and No. 25 player in the state of Texas, per the 247 Sports composite ranking. He is also considered a four-star talent per On3, ESPN and Rivals.com.

Also pursuing Guillory heavily are USC, Arkansas and SMU. As of Thursday, SMU is seen as the leader for Guillory, per the On3 recruiting prediction machine, with a confidence score of 24.7 percent. Arkansas currently holds an 18.5 percent chance of landing Guillory, while the Trojans stand with a 15.4 percent chance.

Published
