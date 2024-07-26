5-Star ATH Michael III Terry Updates Recruitment After Texas Bash: 'Never a Dull Moment'
The Texas Longhorns have a handful of top five-star talent left on their board in the 2025 cycle.
One of the players who is at the very top of that list is five-star Alamo Heights (San Antonio, TX) athlete Michael Terry III, who was in Austin for the Texas Bash event on Thursday, alongside many other priority Texas targets.
Following his visit, Terry shared his thoughts on the trip, what he and the Longhorns coaches discussed during the event and revealed his feelings on Texas as a program.
“Texas is never a dull moment,” Terry told On3's Steve Wiltfong. “Going over things with Coach (Tashard Choice). Watching the practice seeing my ex-high school teammates. And showing me how they work and evaluate the news guys explaining what they looking for and what they would look to get from me all was a good takeaways and help me understand exactly what I’ll be doing and how I’ll handle working with different position coaches on getting development for multiple positions. ”
Thus far, it is unclear where Terry could be utilized primarily at t the next level. What is clear, is that the Horns will find a way to get the ball in his hands, and could deploy him in a variety of roles, including running back, wide receiver, tight end, or even in the return game.
Either way, it is also clear that Terry sees the Horns as a great fit, regardless of what position he ends up playing, alongside his other final contenders.
“I always knew Texas was a great fit for me just like Oregon and Nebraska,” Terry said. “That’s why I’m taking these final visits to make sure my evaluation and my heart is right with my decision.”
Terry currently ranks as the No. 21 player in the nation, the No. 1 athlete and the No. 7 player in the state of Texas, per the On3 Industry ranking.
He plans to announce his commitment ahead of the start his final season.