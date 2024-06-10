Texas Recruiting Target Michael Terry III Reveals His 'Special' Longhorns Connection
The Texas Longhorns hosted multiple recruiting targets for official visits over the weekend, but 2025 five-star athlete Michael Terry III was arguably the best among the bunch.
Terry III, a product of Alamo Heights in San Antonio, has played receiver and running back during his high school career. Incredibly, some scouting reports have even given the 6-3, 210-pound prospect the potential to also play tight end, safety or linebacker.
He recently talked about officially receiving an offer from Texas and what the early relationship with the program has been like.
“It’s a really big thing to get an offer from them,” Terry said of Texas at the On3 Elite Series last month. “Coming from my hometown, that’s a big school and they’ve had a lot of success. What Coach Sark has going on over there [is impressive]. He’s getting a lot of guys into the NFL and bettering their career.”
“Since the ninth grade I’v been to the school around six times I believe,” he told On3’s Steve Wiltfong. “Two camps, junior day and two to three games. Not only did they offer me, Coach Sark called me himself. So that made it really special.”
It's not too often you see a player with the ability to play receiver and running back, but the Longhorns have been accustomed to having that kind of versatility over the past handful of seasons. Jordan Whittington and Savion Red started off at running back and receiver, respectively, before making the switch. Though Red entered the portal earlier this offseason, the position change worked out the best for both players.
Per 247Sports, Terry III tallied 50 grabs, 758 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns from 2021 to 2022. During that span, he also added 93 rush attempts for 826 yards and 14 more scores while returning two kickoffs for touchdowns.