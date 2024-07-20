'An Idea of Obsession': Why The 2024 Texas Longhorns Team Is Different That in Years Past
Before the arrival of Steve Sarkisian in 2021, the Texas Longhorns had developed a bit of a reputation for falling short in big moments.
Whether it was an inexplicable loss, or coming up short in a big matchup, the program had never been able to get over the hump since the end of the Mack Brown era.
Now, however, things are different.
And coming off of a Big 12 Championship and a College Football Playoff berth, Sarkisian believes there is something special about his 2024 group.
“There’s an idea of obsession going on in our locker room right now,” Sarkisian said. “They got a taste of what it can taste like, of being a Big 12 champion, playing in a College Football Playoff, and we fell short. This idea of obsession, the obsession that our players have is one that really came from them. They couldn’t wait to get back to work. They couldn’t wait to get back in the weight room."
"When I took the job, I don't know if I could have said that. It was almost like kind of prodding cattle to make sure that what they were doing day in and day out to get them to that point. Now we've got a team full of hungry players."
Part of the reason for the excitement about the Longhorns is the star talent they have littered throughout the roster.
Whether it be QB Quinn Ewers, left tackle Kelvin Banks, the running back duo of Cedric Baxter and Jaydon Blue, or defensive stars like Jahdae Barron and Anthony Hill, there is no shortage of top end playmakers.
However, what sets this team apart, in addition to their 'obsession' is the incredible depth that Sarkisian has been able to cultivate since arriving in Austin.
"It's a competitive, competitive roster, and I love that about them because in this conference you've got to have depth," Sarkisian said. "For us to sit here and say this is the deepest team we've had, probably the most talented team we've had in my four years here, I can unequivocally say that, and we lost some really good players a year ago, but we've got a very deep football team, one that we're excited about, and looking forward to watching them compete this fall.
Obviously, regardless of that talent, the Horns will have a tough task ahead of them entering their first SEC season.
But if they are able to reach the potential that so many of the pundits and analyts from around the country believe them to possess, it could be a special year on the 40 Acres.