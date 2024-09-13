Admiral William McRaven Delivers Fiery Speech In New Texas Football Hype Video
Texas ventures into week 3 against UTSA with their highest ranking in the AP Poll since 2009 (#2).
With that, the Longhorns are trying to remind themselves to stay humble and focused with every week that passes. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian mentioned the Notre Dame loss to Northern Illinois to the team to reinforce the idea of staying grounded amid the hype around them.
And on Friday, Texas Football released a hype video featuring Admiral William McRaven, a four-star Navy Admiral and former chancellor of the University of Texas System, titled, "Capable of anything. Entitled to nothing."
"The day you think you have earned the respect," Admiral McRaven said. "That's the day you're not going to be the teammate people need you to be."
The admiral preaching to the players that they "aren't entitled to anything" is perfect for Texas's current situation. Following a big win against Michigan in The Big House, the Longhorns definitely earned the respect of the nation.
The UTSA Roadrunners might not be the most intimidating opponent, but if Texas doesn't show up prepared, it could become a dogfight. Yes, Texas should win, but a mindset of being "entitled to nothing" would make that a reality quickly in the game.
UTSA does have a lot to prove. They didn't even put up a fight against Texas State last week, losing 49-10.
Texas opens up with a -33.5 line and currently rides an 8-game winning streak at home.
Kickoff at Darrell K. Royal Stadium will be at 6 on ESPN.