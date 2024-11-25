AP Poll Top 25 Rankings: Where Are Texas Longhorns?
AUSTIN -- The No. 3 Texas Longhorns secured their second straight 10-win season Saturday with a 31-14 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats on Senior Day at DKR.
Texas stayed steady on a day where the rest of the SEC experienced chaos, as three ranked teams lost to unranked opponents on the road. The Longhorns entered as the No. 3 team in the College Football Playoff rankings and the AP Poll, but their win wasn't enough to move them ahead in the AP's Week 13 release.
No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Penn State all remained idle in the AP Poll. The Ducks were on a bye while the other three teams picked up wins. The Longhorns are one of eight SEC teams in the AP Top 25, joining No. 6 Georgia, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 13 Alabama, No. 15 Ole Miss, No. 16 South Carolina, No. 20 Texas A&M and No. 24 Missouri.
Texas has now been No. 3 in the AP Poll for three straight weeks. The Longhorns have fallen to as low as No. 6 and have been as high as No. 1.
Now, Texas has arrived to one of the most anticipated weeks in the state's college football history, as the Longhorns will travel to College Station for Saturday's meeting with the Texas A&M Aggies. The renewed rivalry will kick off from Kyle Field at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ABC.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Here Is What The College Football Playoff Bracket Looks Like After Nov. 19 Rankings
MORE: Texas Longhorns Announce Home and Home Matchup vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Coach Slips Up In Press Conference When Asked About Texas Longhorns
MORE: Brent Venables Blasting 5-Star Commit For Visiting Texas Longhorns? 'Not Committed!'
MORE: Texas Longhorns Remain at No. 3 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings