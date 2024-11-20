Texas Longhorns Remain at No. 3 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are still among the country's elite in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
The CFP released its third installment of the rankings Tuesday night and kept Texas at No. 3.
Here's the Top 25:
No. 1 - Oregon Ducks
No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 3 - Texas Longhorns
No. 4 - Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 5 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 6 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 7 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 8 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 9 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 10 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 11 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 12 - Boise State Broncos
No. 13 - SMU Mustangs
No. 14 - BYU Cougars
No. 15 - Texas A&M Aggies
No. 16 - Colorado Buffaloes
No. 17 - Clemson Tigers
No. 18 - South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 19 - Army Black Knights
No. 20 - Tulane Green Wave
No. 21 - Arizona State Sun Devils
No. 22 - Iowa State Cyclones
No. 23 - Missouri Tigers
No. 24 - UNLV Runnin' Rebels
No. 25 - Illinois Fighting Illini
The Longhorns control their destiny to the SEC Championship Game and ultimately a first-round bye. However, Texas will have to get past Texas A&M on Nov. 30.
"I think we all know what our goals are for the season," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said. "We want to be in Atlanta in December, compete for an SEC championship, and we want to be playing January 20. But I don't have to belabor the point. I don't have to talk to it all the time with our guys. They know, and then once they know, and then we get focused on the task at hand. And that's the next week's game. And we'll celebrate this one here. You know, getting home, and then it's, it's on to Kentucky."
But first, the Longhorns will host the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in Austin at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Kentucky Wildcats Coach Praises Texas Longhorns: 'No Weaknesses'
MORE: Where Do Texas Longhorns Rank in Latest AP Poll?
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Shares Injury Update on Three Players
MORE: Kick Off Time Announced For Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies