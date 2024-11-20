Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Remain at No. 3 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

The Texas Longhorns are idle in the third installment of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Nov 16, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Texas won 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Texas won 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are still among the country's elite in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

The CFP released its third installment of the rankings Tuesday night and kept Texas at No. 3.

Here's the Top 25:

No. 1 - Oregon Ducks

No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 3 - Texas Longhorns

No. 4 - Penn State Nittany Lions

No. 5 - Indiana Hoosiers

No. 6 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 7 - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 8 - Miami Hurricanes

No. 9 - Ole Miss Rebels

No. 10 - Georgia Bulldogs

No. 11 - Tennessee Volunteers

No. 12 - Boise State Broncos

No. 13 - SMU Mustangs

No. 14 - BYU Cougars

No. 15 - Texas A&M Aggies

No. 16 - Colorado Buffaloes

No. 17 - Clemson Tigers

No. 18 - South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 19 - Army Black Knights

No. 20 - Tulane Green Wave

No. 21 - Arizona State Sun Devils

No. 22 - Iowa State Cyclones

No. 23 - Missouri Tigers

No. 24 - UNLV Runnin' Rebels

No. 25 - Illinois Fighting Illini

The Longhorns control their destiny to the SEC Championship Game and ultimately a first-round bye. However, Texas will have to get past Texas A&M on Nov. 30.

"I think we all know what our goals are for the season," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said. "We want to be in Atlanta in December, compete for an SEC championship, and we want to be playing January 20. But I don't have to belabor the point. I don't have to talk to it all the time with our guys. They know, and then once they know, and then we get focused on the task at hand. And that's the next week's game. And we'll celebrate this one here. You know, getting home, and then it's, it's on to Kentucky."

But first, the Longhorns will host the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in Austin at 2:30 p.m. CT.

