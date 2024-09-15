Steve Sarkisian on Quinn Ewers Injury: 'Remains to Be Seen'
AUSTIN -- The 101,892 fans in attendance at DKR on Saturday held their collective breath in the second quarter against UTSA after Texas Longhorns star quarterback Quinn Ewers unexplainably fell down to the turf with what at the time was an unknown injury.
Ewers eventually walked off and his own and headed to the medical tent, where he spent an extended period of time. He had a distraught look on his face upon entering the tent before heading back to the locker room.
Ewers returned to the sideline near the end of the second quarter in a black hoodie. On ESPN's broadcast, he could be seen gesturing toward his rib/stomach area, but it remained unclear at the time what injury he sustained until Steve Sarkisian revealed prior to halftime that Ewers suffered a strained abdomen.
After the 56-7 win over the Roadrunners, Sarkisian provided more details on Ewers' injury and his status moving forward.
"It's an oblique strain, an abdomen strain, remains to be seen the seriousness of that and the length of that, but that's what it is," Sarkisian said. "We don't think it's anything structural or broken or anything like that. It was an odd play."
Sarkisian added that Ewers is in "good spirts" despite suffering an injury for the third straight season.
In relief of Ewers, Arch Manning dazzled, finishing 9 of 12 passing for 223 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He added a 67-yard rushing touchdown on his third play of the game before showing little hesitation on downfield throws for the remainder of the night.
Ewers finished the game 14 of 16 passing for 185 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
The Longhorns will host Lousiana-Monroe next week to close out non-conference play. Texas will then kick off SEC play against Mississippi State on Sept. 28 before having a week off in between the SEC opener and the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma on Oct. 12.