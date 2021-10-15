Back on Track? Game Predictions for Texas vs. Oklahoma State

Following his first Red River Rivalry matchup as the new CEO of the program, Sarkisian and the Horns will return to Austin on Saturday, where they will welcome the Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Can they keep their winning streak against the Cowboys alive?

On Monday we gave a look at the program as a whole. On Tuesday, you met the offense, and the next day, you met the defense.

Now it's time for the Longhorns Country staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for when Texas returns to DKR against Oklahoma State.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Texas will be looking to rebound after a tough loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in Dallas and are a bit beaten up after the physical matchup. With that said, Texas will be eager to put that loss in the rearview mirror If the Longhorns take care of the football, they should earn their third-straight win over Gundy's Cowboys.

Texas 38 Oklahoma State 27

Cole Thompson - Columnist/Editor

Texas will need to trust Casey Thompson passing since the run game could be derailed. The Cowboys have one of the more potent defenses in the Big 12, allowing under 100 rushing yards per game.

This could be a game where Josh Moore sees similar production to that of Xavier Worthy last week. OK State is going to be watching the speedy freshman, leaving Moore open on a multitude of plays.

It's close, but home-field advantage should help Texas enter its bye week with a new winning record.

Texas 38, Oklahoma State 25

Tomer Barazani - Staff Writer

This game always seems to come down to the wire and in 2021 I expect no different. While Oklahoma State loses star running back, Chuba Hubbard, to the NFL, they return most of their defense from a very successful 2020 campaign. Texas got the best of Cowboys in double overtime last year behind a big offensive performance. I think the same happens here and the Horns come out with a close win behind a game-winning touchdown from Bijian Robinson



Texas 31. Oklahoma State 28

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

This is a much harder game to predict than it was in July. I'm not sure anyone expected Texas' offense to be quite this explosive. And, certainly, few expected Oklahoma State to have one of the best defenses in the country. I covered this game two years ago and Texas won that game by six. That was with Sam Ehlinger at quarterback and a Cowboys defense that, as we now know in hindsight, was getting better. I'm going to give the edge to Texas at home. But that's the only reason. I wouldn't be surprised to see OSU win this game.

Texas 27, Oklahoma State 24

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

Oklahoma State is an impressive 5-0 so far this season, but I’m not convinced that the Cowboys pose a serious threat to playing in the conference title game against what will more than likely be the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Cowboy’s offense will have a tough time keeping pace on the scoreboard with the offensive attack of Steve Sarkisian and Co. Under head coach Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State has only topped 30 points once this season in a 31-20 victory over Kansas State a few weeks ago.

It’s going to be hard to find a team more motivated than the Longhorns this weekend after a crushing defeat in the Red River Showdown this past Saturday. Give me Texas with confidence.

Texas 45, Oklahoma State 35

