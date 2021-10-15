    • October 15, 2021
    Back on Track? Game Predictions for Texas vs. Oklahoma State

    The staff of LonghornsCountry.com gives their predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys
    Following his first Red River Rivalry matchup as the new CEO of the program, Sarkisian and the Horns will return to Austin on Saturday, where they will welcome the Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

    Can they keep their winning streak against the Cowboys alive?

    On Monday we gave a look at the program as a whole. On Tuesday, you met the offense, and the next day, you met the defense

    Now it's time for the Longhorns Country staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for when Texas returns to DKR against Oklahoma State.

    Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2021.

    Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

    Texas will be looking to rebound after a tough loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in Dallas and are a bit beaten up after the physical matchup. With that said, Texas will be eager to put that loss in the rearview mirror If the Longhorns take care of the football, they should earn their third-straight win over Gundy's Cowboys.

    Texas 38 Oklahoma State 27

    Cole Thompson - Columnist/Editor

    Texas will need to trust Casey Thompson passing since the run game could be derailed. The Cowboys have one of the more potent defenses in the Big 12, allowing under 100 rushing yards per game.

    This could be a game where Josh Moore sees similar production to that of Xavier Worthy last week. OK State is going to be watching the speedy freshman, leaving Moore open on a multitude of plays.

    It's close, but home-field advantage should help Texas enter its bye week with a new winning record.

    Texas 38, Oklahoma State 25 

