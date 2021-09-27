Big 12 Rankings: Is Texas Back In The Top Spot?

Longhorn Country's Big 12 rankings have a shake up near the top again.

A 70-point showcase and still not ranked? Ok cool, Hook'Em.

If the Associated Press refuses to allow Texas (3-1, 1-0) to see its name back in the top 25, we all know the polls are rigged. Keep in mind that Clemson (2-2) lost in overtime to an unranked North Carolina State and is averaging 21.8 points per game.

That's the lowest in the ACC, but they remain No. 25?

Give me a break.

If anything, Texas fans can relish that Texas A&M won't be talking trash this offseason. Remember how the Aggies were "SEC material" already? Well, Arkansas' 20-10 win might look close, but the Razorbacks controlled the game.

Kind of like they did against the Horns, but more on that later.

Oklahoma proved again not to be a top-five team in the country, and I proved to be a tad overzealous with last week's ranking. TCU is a good program, but there's a reason why they weren't ranked entering Week 4. SMU, however, might be one of the better programs in the state of Texas following its win.

Anyways, enough of the banter. You're here for the Big 12 rankings entering Week 5. And yes, there's a few surprises to say the least.

READ MORE: Texas' Bijan Robinson Ignites Spark In Record Offensive Day

1. Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0)

They remain undefeated in a close matchup against on of the better Big 12 defenses. All that said, this could change in two weeks when the Horns meet them in Cotton Bowl.

Even though he looks to be out of the Heisman race, QB. Spencer Rattler did enough to win on the stat line (26–36, 256 yards and 1 TD). However, that didn't stop fans in the stands to start chanting "We want Caleb (Williams)" before the end of the third quarter.

2. Texas (3-1, 1-0)

Texas' lone loss comes to now a top 10 team in Arkansas. If they played Casey Thompson instead of Hudson Card, the score wouldn't have been 40-21. It likely would have hovered around 31 or 35 points instead.

Thompson has clearly won the battle as QB1 following a five-touchdown day against Texas Tech. Bijan Robinson recorded 191 yards and the offense put up over 600 total yards on the afternoon.

Anything else? Oh, right. How about 70 points against the Red Raiders' secondary? That seems important to mention.

READ MORE: Former Longhorns Pledge Jaylon Guilbeau Commits to TCU

3. Baylor (4-0, 2-0)

Baylor is the one school that constantly is tethering the line of being one of the worst programs in the conference to one of the best. Last week, a win over Kansas meant nothing.

How about a win over No. 14 Iowa State? Can we all agree that a top 15 win is impressive?

Baylor allowed Breece Hall to rush for 190 yards, but they also forced four drives to end in field goals instead of touchdowns. Aranda's defense to a conference low 15.2 points per game and are clicking under new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.

Texas should be ranked, but the Bears also have an argument.

4. Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0)

There's the Spencer Sanders we all remember. A 344-yard outing against No. 25 Kansas propels Sanders back into the spotlight and the Cowboys into the top 25 for the first time this season.

The Cowboys recorded two takeaways and held the Wildcats' to a 20 percent conversion rate on third down. They tallied 221 more yards of offense and controlled the time of the clock. All things needed to win in today's game.

READ MORE: Sark: Longhorns "Still Have Work To Do" After 70-35 Drubbing of Texas Tech

5. Iowa State (4-2, 0-1)

Currently, Baylor's defense ranks second and No. 1 in points allowed. They still managed to score 29 points and make things close at the end. Four field goal held Iowa State from remaining inside the top 25, but the hope of making the College Football Playoff is over.

Next week, watch the Cyclones make it back inside the top three. For now, they need to prove they belong in the top half with a win over Kansas.

6. West Virginia (2-2, 0-1)

The Mountaineers' two losses come to a team ranked in the top 10 and an undefeated Maryland team. They held the Sooners to 57 rushing yards and made the fan base turn on the quote "can't-miss" QB.

Neal Brown is a good coach, and if not for two late punts, things could have gone differently. West Virginia has to play four quarters of football, but its system isn't the biggest problem.

WATCH: Former Longhorn Justin Tucker Breaks NFL Record For Longest FG

7. TCU (2-1, 0-0)

Tanner Mordecai is a different type of quarterback. It's why he leads the FBS in touchdowns and has the Mustangs' offense averaging 54.9 points per game. Still, he did throw three interceptions on the day.

The Mustangs finished with more yards (595-446), more first downs (29-20), and looked better on third down (8-12:6-12), but the Horned Frogs held the QB to under 300 yards passing. It's enough to keep them this high.

8. Kansas State (3-1, 0-1)

Without Skylar Thompson, this becomes challenging for the Wildcats at QB. The team elected to use Will Howard as a runner, while sophomore Jarren Lewis did most of the passing.

The only good thing that came from this game is Deuce Vaughn showed he's simply a playmaker. He finished with 95 yards of offense and a touchdown, so at least he'll be something to watch for each week.

9. Texas Tech (3-1, 1-0)

Maybe Tyler Shough at least keeps this close should he remain in the game. Instead, a shoulder injury forced Henry Colombi into the starting role. He'll hold that spot for several weeks as Shough is expected to miss time.

You simply can't give up 70 points and expect to be higher than Kansas.

10. Kansas (1-3, 0-1)

QB Jason Bean threw for over 300 yards and the Jayhawks had the lead against Duke going into halftime. What else do you really want to know from this game?

READ MORE: 2023 Super QB Recruit Arch Manning Reportedly Down To Texas and Georgia

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.