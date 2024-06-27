Bijan Robinson Takes Playful Jab at Texas A&M After Texas Hires Jim Schlossnagle
The Texas Longhorns made headlines in the college sports world Tuesday with the hiring of new head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle less than a day after he and the Texas A&M Aggies lost in the College World Series final.
Former Longhorns and Aggies players alike took to social media to express either their excitement or discontent with the rivalry-themed move, but one former Texas star had an unexpected but equally-hilarious reaction to the news.
Three-year Longhorns star and current Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson headed straight to the Instagram comment section after Texas officially announced the hire of Schlossnagle. And spoken like a true Longhorn, Robinson made sure to take a jab at the rival Aggies.
“Ya darn right!” Robinson wrote with a horns up emoji. “A&M y’all funny … Go and find ya coach.”
Take a look at the screenshot, which was shared by Joe Cook of Inside Texas:
Schlossnagle’s hire has been met with controversy due to how quickly the move was made. He addressed his arrival to Texas during Wednesday’s introductory press conference.
"I'm sure the question will come up, why this move and why now? I don't take that lightly," Schlossnagle said. "On some hands, this was a very easy decision because of my relationship with Chris, my past history, and my belief in him and his wife Robin. But, it was obviously very hard. There's a lot of decisions in life that you don't get to choose the timing. You don't get to meet with your team as you would like. And for that, I am sorry... Although it was super, super hard and emotional to make this decision because of my love for the players at Texas A&M, I just simply could not pass up this opportunity.”
As for Robinson, he showed his support for other Texas sports last season. Maybe fans can now expect him to take a trip to UFCU Disch-Falk Field next season, especially since baseball will get into the swing of things during the NFL offseason.