Longhorns Country

Can Texas Longhorns Beat Ohio State QB Will Howard One More Time In Cotton Bowl?

Ohio State QB Will Howard was 0-4 against Texas in his days at Kansas State, now he'll have a shot to beat Texas in the College Football Playoff Semifinal

Lindsey Plotkin

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates with the Leishman Trophy after defeating the Oregon Ducks in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates with the Leishman Trophy after defeating the Oregon Ducks in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Though it has been since 2008 since Texas and Ohio State have played a football game against each other, the Longhorns and Buckeye quarterback Will Howard are very familiar with each other. Howard played his first four seasons of college football for the Kansas State Wildcats, one of Texas' Big 12 opponents.

Howard is 0-4 against Texas and shortly after winning the Rose Bowl, he made his intentions clear.

"There was one team that I never beat in the Big 12, and it was Texas, so I'm really looking forward to this game," Howard told Big Ten Network after the Rose Bowl."I’ve played them four times [and] definitely have some feelings about them. The way that we lost last year, we lost in overtime down there. I’m excited to get a crack at these guys. They’re a great football team.”

Sarkisian knows the challenge that Howard brings to defenses, stating that his athletic abilities are more than anyone acknowledges.

"He's a much better athlete than people give him credit for," Sarkisian said. "He snapped off a 70-yard touchdown run against us a few years ago, so he has good speed. He's got great poise and composure in the pocket."

This season, Howard has thrown for 3,490 yards, 32 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. He has rushed for seven more scores.

Will Howard calls a motion during the Rose Bow
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) motions during the second half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He is no stranger to playing in big games, especially in AT&T Stadium. The last time Howard played in Arlington was when Kansas State defeated TCU in the Big 12 Championship game in 2022, ending TCU's undefeated season.

"You can tell he's very bright," Sarkisian said. "You know, the system they ran at Kansas State put a lot on the quarterback and knowing coach Kelly and coach Day and what they do. So him managing, you know, the offense is that way. So he's got he's got intelligence, he's got athletic ability, and then his ability to throw a catchable ball. You know, I've seen that now for a few years. You know, he throws passes where they need to be thrown, and guys make plays for him, and his poison composure in critical moments is something that has been very impressive as well."

The Texas defense will have its work cut out for it with Howard, despite being familiar with his game. Howard took Texas to overtime in Darrel K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium last year and was stopped on fourth down to give Texas the win.

Now, with a strong Ohio State team, Howard will face Texas for the fifth time in his college career in the biggest game of them all so far, the College Football Playoff Semifinal. The Cotton Bowl is scheduled to kick off on Jan. 10 at 6:30 PM on ESPN.

Join the Community

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Preview, How to Watch, Betting Odds

MORE: Bevo To Rejoin Texas Longhorns For Cotton Bowl vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

MORE: Former Texas Longhorns WR Finds New Home in Transfer Portal

MORE: Quinn Ewers Set for Reunion vs. Ohio State Buckeyes in CFP Semifinal

MORE: Texas Longhorns WR Matthew Golden Talks Clutch TD: 'A Blessing'

Published
Lindsey Plotkin
LINDSEY PLOTKIN

Lindsey Plotkin is a journalism major and sports media minor at the University of Texas at Austin. She is also a double coverage editor for the Daily Texan on the football and baseball beats, and a staff writer for Texas Longhorns On SI.

Home/News