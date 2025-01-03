Texas Longhorns WR Matthew Golden Talks Clutch TD: 'A Blessing'
There's something about Mercedes-Benz Stadium that brings out the best in Texas Longhorns receiver Matthew Golden.
After finishing with a career-high 162 yards in the venue in the SEC Championship loss against Georgia, Golden delivered some New Year magic in Wednesday's College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Peach Bowl against the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Having already made big-time plays downfield for the entire game, Golden made the biggest of his career and saved the Longhorns' season in the process. On 4th and 13 in the second overtime down 31-24, Golden got free behind the ASU secondary and hauled in a 28-yard touchdown pass from Quinn Ewers. The Longhorns would go on to win a 39-31 thriller thanks to a play that will be remembered by Texas fans forever regardless of how the season ends.
After the game, Golden talked about what the play was like from his perspective.
"Just knowing that we had to regroup, we knew it was gonna come down to this play," Golden said. "We just had to find whatever we had to do to come down with that ball. So Coach Sark called up a great play, and o-line gave Quinn enough time to deliver the ball and I just came down with it. ... That was a blessing. I'm a big believer in faith. I just feel like God was preparing me for that situation."
Golden finished with seven catches for 149 yards and the clutch touchdown. He also caught a crucial two-point conversion after tight end Gunnar Helm scored the go-ahead touchdown on the first play of the second overtime.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian talked about Golden's rapport with Ewers, touching on the trust he has in both of them in big moments.
"I think that's probably a credit to Matthew and to Quinn," Sarkisian said. "As a quarterback, you're always trying to find rapport and trust in a receiver. And as a play caller you are, too. And you earn trust, right, with consistency and time. And I think there's a level of consistency in Matthew's game that he's earned a lot of trust in myself and earned a lot of trust in Quinn that in a lot of the critical moments, it's easy to try to find him, because you know he's going to be in the right spot and you know he's going to be competitively tough and make those plays."
Golden has now posted career-high marks in receptions (56), receiving yards (936) and touchdowns (nine) during his first season with Texas. He'll need to continue his stellar play if the Longhorns want to take down the red-hot Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl on Friday, Jan. 10 in Arlington, TX.
