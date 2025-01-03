Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Preview, How to Watch, Betting Odds
As the Texas Longhorns look to punch their ticket back to Atlanta and play for a national championship for the first time since 2009, they will face an Ohio State Buckeyes team that has looked every bit as dangerous as many expected them to be in the preseason.
Since their regular season finale loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes have been on a warpath. Starting with their first-round home playoff win over the Tennessee Volunteers, the Buckeyes dominated the No. 9 seed, totaling 473 total yards of offense en route to a 42-17 win.
Then, on a neutral field at the Rose Bowl, the Buckeyes avenged one of their regular-season losses, handing the previously-undefeated Oregon Ducks a 41-21 loss. It was a convincing turnaround from a few months earlier when Oregon pulled out a thrilling 32-31 win over the Buckeyes. This may have you wondering what's changed for Ohio State.
Well, for one their defense is playing its best football. Since being embarrassed in their regular season finale loss where the Wolverines pulled out a 13-10 win despite throwing for just 62 yards, the Buckeyes' defense has forced their opponents to be one-dimensional offensively.
In the first round, they did it with their pass rush and secondary, as they managed to sack Tennessee quarterback, Nico Iamaleava, four times while holding him to 104 yards passing. Then versus Oregon, the Ducks were held to -23 yards rushing. Yes, you read that right. Negative rushing yards, again in large thanks to the ferocious Ohio State pass rush which sacked Dillon Gabriel eight times.
But the defense won't be the only test for Texas. Ohio State's offense has been propelled by its senior quarterback, Will Howard. The former Kansas State transfer, who self admittedly never beat the Longhorns, has thrown for over 300 yards in both playoff wins. Howard's connection with freshman receiver, Jeremiah Smith, has been on full display.
The former five-star recruit has 290 yards and four touchdowns on 13 receptions so far this postseason. Meanwhile, his teammate Emeka Egbuka has recorded over 100 yards in that same period.
But for all the potential challenges that the Buckeyes will present, the Longhorns have a fair share of their own for Ohio State. For one, junior quarterback Quinn Ewers is "as healthy as he's been in a long time," and it has reflected in his postseason performances. While the Texas defense has shown vulnerabilities in the wins over Clemson and Arizona State, is still considered among the nation's best.
Following the elimination of Georgia, the Cotton Bowl will feature the team with the best odds to win it all, Ohio State, and the team with the third-best, Texas, making this even more of a must-watch.
Here are the ways you can watch or listen to the game in a week from Friday and what the betting lines are:
How to Watch No. 5 Texas vs. No. 8 Ohio State:
- Gameday: Friday, January 10, 2025
- Location: AT&T Stadium (Dallas, TX)
- Game Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
- TV: ABC
- Listen: Longhorn Radio Network
Full Updated Texas vs. Ohio State Betting Odds Via DraftKings:
- Spread: Ohio State -6 (-110), Texas +6 (-110)
- Over/Under: O 53.5 (-110), U 53.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Ohio State (-225), Texas (+185)
