Bevo To Rejoin Texas Longhorns For Cotton Bowl vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
Bevo is back.
According to an announcement from the university, the Texas Longhorns' prized mascot, Bevo, will return to the sidelines for the Cotton Bowl when they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in Arlington next week.
Bevo had been barred from attending the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl after they announced that there was not enough space on the sidelines for him to attend the matchup vs. Arizona State Sun Devils at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on New Year's Day. Last month for the SEC Championship Game, Bevo was barred from joining the Longhorns when they faced the Georgia Bulldogs at the same venue.
The 1,700-pound Bevo, who also has a horn span of 58 inches, would need a sizeable enclosure to accommodate him, and Mercedez-Benz Stadium is apparently not large enough to support such an enclosure. That didn't stop many fans from commenting on some variation of "Free Bevo" under the original post, however.
On New Year's Day of 2019, Bevo infamously charged at Georgia's live mascot Uga at the Sugar Bowl, taking place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, so clearly it's the venue that's the issue and not the opposing team.
The national championship game is also at Mercedez-Benz Stadium this year, so if the Longhorns advance to that point, it seems likely that Bevo won't be able to join them for that game either.
But for now, they will at least have him in Arlington when the Horns take on the Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Ohio State QB Will Howard Sends Clear Message to Texas Longhorns Before Cotton Bowl
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Open as Early Favorites vs. Texas Longhorns in Cotton Bowl
MORE: Quinn Ewers Receives Multi-Million Dollar Offer to Enter Transfer Portal - REPORT
MORE: Could Texas Longhorns Steal Texas A&M Transfer WR?
MORE: Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Defied Odds In Longhorns' Win vs Arizona State