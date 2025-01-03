Longhorns Country

Bevo To Rejoin Texas Longhorns For Cotton Bowl vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

The Texas Longhorns will welcome back their prized mascot, Bevo, for their Cotton Bowl matchup vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Matt Galatzan

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Handlers move the Texas Longhorns live mascot steer Bevo XV during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Handlers move the Texas Longhorns live mascot steer Bevo XV during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Bevo is back.

According to an announcement from the university, the Texas Longhorns' prized mascot, Bevo, will return to the sidelines for the Cotton Bowl when they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in Arlington next week.

Bevo had been barred from attending the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl after they announced that there was not enough space on the sidelines for him to attend the matchup vs. Arizona State Sun Devils at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on New Year's Day. Last month for the SEC Championship Game, Bevo was barred from joining the Longhorns when they faced the Georgia Bulldogs at the same venue.

The 1,700-pound Bevo, who also has a horn span of 58 inches, would need a sizeable enclosure to accommodate him, and Mercedez-Benz Stadium is apparently not large enough to support such an enclosure. That didn't stop many fans from commenting on some variation of "Free Bevo" under the original post, however.

Bev
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns live mascot steer Bevo XV during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On New Year's Day of 2019, Bevo infamously charged at Georgia's live mascot Uga at the Sugar Bowl, taking place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, so clearly it's the venue that's the issue and not the opposing team.

The national championship game is also at Mercedez-Benz Stadium this year, so if the Longhorns advance to that point, it seems likely that Bevo won't be able to join them for that game either.

But for now, they will at least have him in Arlington when the Horns take on the Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

