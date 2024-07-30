Can Texas Longhorns Replace T'Vondre Sweat & Byron Murphy? 'It's Tough' Says DC Pete Kwiatkowski
The Texas Longhorns had arguably the best defensive front in college football last season.
That unit was led by the interior combo of T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy. Behind that duo, the Longhorns' defense allowed the third-fewest rushing yards per game (82.6) in the country and allowed the 15th-fewest points per game (18.9).
Now, however, both of those players are off to the NFL, leaving a gaping hole in the middle of the defense.
So can the Longhorns replace the impact of Sweat and Murphy? According to defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, it is going to be very difficult. But they are confident in what they have in place.
“Nope. I mean we got guys, it’s tough to replace those two dudes,” Kwiatkowski said on Tuesday. "How do you do it? Coach your tail off and the guys who have opportunities arise have to keep working to get better. Now that you guys are coming back, Vernon (Broughton) and (Alfred Collins), played a lot of football and they've gotten better. Very encouraged from a leadership standpoint and work ethic and all that. They’ve done a really nice job from the end of last season through spring ball and then this summer working out.”
In terms of depth, Kwiatkowski is absolutely right.
The Longhorns were already bringing back another dynamic duo in the middle that he mentioned with Broughton and Collins returning to the fold. But they also return young talents such as Jaray Bledsoe, Aaron Bryant, Sydir Mitchell, and Alex January.
However, things became much more solidified this offseason, when Steve Sarkisian and his staff brought in a substantial transfer haul, headlined by the Arizona duo of Bill Norton and Tiaoalii Savea. The Horns also brought in Lousiville transfer Jermayne Lole.
And even if they can't replace the two All-Americans in the middle, the new additions have Kwiatkowski confident heading into fall camp.
“I think our depth’s gonna be good," Kwiatkowski said. "How productive they’re gonna be compared to what those two were last year is something we’ll find out.”