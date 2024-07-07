Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Excited with Addition of Texas WR Xavier Worthy
Now that former Texas Longhorn and star wide receiver Xavier Worthy has locked in his NFL Draft dreams, being a first-round pick for the Kansas City Chiefs this past April, the rookie is only one month away from his potential debut.
Setting a new record at the 2024 NFL Combine in the 40-yard dash, it seems that Worthy has not only been impressing Longhorn and Chiefs fans alike, but also his pro teammates.
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce expressed his eagerness to have Worthy and latest wide receiver transfer Marquise "Hollywood" Brown on the team this year in a press conference back in June.
"It's unbelievable that (GM Brett) Veach finds ways to bring in not only guys that have talent, that have unbelievable skill sets, but are good people," Kelce told reporters. "Just being able to get to know them over this offseason, it's just been cool that Hollywood and X are just, they're down to Earth, humble guys and they love coming to work and they love football."
Worthy exited the NFL Draft as the No. 28 overall pick, scoring first in athleticism and fifth in production among wide receivers during the Combine. He ended with a prospect score of 6.29 and a total score of 88, ranking third overall.
Although analysts project him to miss the starting lineup this season, claiming Worthy to be an eventual regular starter, the California native proved himself a clear playmaker and key prospect across his three seasons at Texas.
His final year as a Longhorn showcased his progress like no other, as Worthy led the team with 75 receptions, over 1,000 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. He ended his career with a total of 39 starts and 26 touchdown receptions, the third-most in Texas football history.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian has continuously praised Worthy's ability to buy into the team culture and the positivity he brought into the locker room, both traits that could make the 21-year-old a perfect fit among Kelce and the Chiefs.
"When you bring that kind of mentality into a building that has culture already set, the sky is the limit for those guys," Kelce said. "I'm excited that they're here."
It's a toss-up whether or not Worthy will see major game time this season, especially with past reported injuries during practice, but it's no doubt that he could make an immediate impact if given the opportunity.
The defending Super Bowl champions will play a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 10 before they take on their first regular season opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, on September 5.