Former Texas Longhorns WR Xavier Worthy Dealing With Injury at Kansas City Chiefs OTAs
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy got his car stolen from his apartment complex in Kansas City last week, and the news for the Chiefs rookie isn't exactly getting better as he begins his first-ever OTAs in the NFL.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media on Wednesday and revealed that Worthy has been dealing with a hamstring injury that he suffered in practice earlier in the week.
“He didn't practice today, he tweaked his hamstring the other day,” Reid told reporters. “But what we saw was somebody that was smart, understood what was being thrown at him, and somebody that can run pretty fast. We just basically got through the introduction stuff to him, so he was only out there for a day and a half, so he got a nice introduction to things.”
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed the injury to his potential No. 1 receiver as well, but admitted that there doesn't appear to be too much concern for Worthy as of now.
"You can tell how intelligent he is," Mahomes said of Worthy. "He's asking the right questions. Before the hamstring injury he was getting the work in ... just being precautionary, he could probably get back out there right now if he really wanted to."
Worthy will make his NFL preseason debut on Saturday, Aug. 10 on the road against theJacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs will kickoff the regular season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5.