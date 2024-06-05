Chiefs Sign First-Round WR Xavier Worthy to Rookie Contract
As the Kansas City Chiefs move forward with their offseason program, they'll do so with their entire 2024 NFL Draft class under contract.
Wide receiver Xavier Worthy, the No. 28 overall selection back in April, was the last of his Kansas City draft pick peers to put pen to paper. He has signed his rookie contract, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, making things official with KC's new speedster.
Worthy's deal is for four years, as is routine, and contains a fifth-year option the club can exercise the offseason prior to season No. 4. For Worthy, that deadline would be the spring of 2027. The fully guaranteed option doesn't have a set amount tied to it yet and is impacted by elements like playing time and Pro Bowl selections.
Following the conclusion of the draft, Spotrac listed contract projections for each member of the Chiefs' rookie class:
- Round 1: Xavier Worthy ($13.8 million total, $6.8M signing bonus)
- Round 2: Kingsley Suamataia ($6.4M total, $1.5M signing bonus)
- Round 4: Jared Wiley ($4.7M total, $689k signing bonus)
- Round 4: Jaden Hicks ($4.5M total, $529k signing bonus)
- Round 5: Hunter Nourzad ($4.3M total, $302k signing bonus)
- Round 6: Kamal Hadden ($4.2M total, $138k signing bonus)
- Round 7: C.J. Hanson ($4.1M total, $85k signing bonus)
Worthy, 21, missed the start of the Chiefs' OTA period due to a hamstring injury. At the time, head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke glowingly about him. Mahomes, specifically, was excited to put in additional work with his new wide receiver.
“I think you can tell how intelligent he is, he is asking the right questions," Mahomes said. "Before he had the hamstring thing, he was getting the work in. Sometimes it’s tough with those guys coming off combine training and they want to prove what they can do from day one and little injuries like that happen. We’re going to be precautionary right now – he could probably get out there if we really wanted him to. You can see he’s sitting right beside the guys asking all the right questions and whenever he does get back on the field, I’m excited to get to work with him.”
With Worthy under contract, the Chiefs have all seven 2024 picks finalized. The offseason roster has room for competition, but a good chunk of the drafted rookies should end up with spots on the eventual 53-man list once the regular season rolls around.
Worthy is expected to be the standout of the group, bringing blazing speed and a dynamic profile to the table. Considering the organization's trade up the draft board to get him, Kansas City has high hopes for the former Texas standout.