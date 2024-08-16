Contract Details Revealed For New Texas Longhorns Coach Jim Schlossnagle
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns shocked the college baseball world when they hired new head coach Jim Schlossnagle from their rival Texas A&M less than 24 hours after the Aggies' heartbreaking College World Series loss.
At the time of the hiring, it was suspected that it would cost the Longhorns a hefty price to lure Schlossnagle away from College Station.
On Friday, that was confirmed to be the case, with the details of Schlossnagle's new deal being revealed in documents that will be discussed in an upcoming meeting by the University of Texas System Board of Regents.
In total, Schlossnagle is set to make $15.4 million over seven years ($2.2 million APY).
He will also receive a new dealer car, a club membership, a relocation allowance of $40,0000, as well as a ticket allotment for baseball games, as well as other sports games.
In terms of incentives, Schlossnagle can make up to $500,000 in additional money, depending on conference and post-season tournament eligibility and standing, as well as post-season awards.
Schlossnagle served as the head coach of the TCU Horned Frogs under Longhorns AD Chris Del Conte from 2010-2017. During that time, Schlossnagle led the Frogs to four Big 12 titles and five appearances in the College World Series.
For his career, Schlossnagle has accumulated a 945-452 overall record and is 59-36 in tournaments. With the Aggies, Schlossnagle won nearly 70 percent of his games, going 135-62, and matching the Aggies' number of College World Series wins in program history in just his first season with the program.
He has also amassed 20 total conference titles (six Big 12, 12 Mountain West, and two conference USA), seven Super Regional appearances, and nine regional appearances. He was also named the 2016 Baseball America National Coach of the Year.