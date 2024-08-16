Longhorns Country

Contract Details Revealed For New Texas Longhorns Coach Jim Schlossnagle

The contract details for Jim Schlossnagle and the Texas Longhorns have finally been revealed.

Matt Galatzan

University of Texas baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle, second from left, is joined by UT Athletic Director Chris Del Conte, left to right, President Jay Hartzell and Chairman of the Board of Regents Kevin Eltife at his introductory news conference at the Frank Denius Family University Hall of Fame Wednesday June 26, 2024.
University of Texas baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle, second from left, is joined by UT Athletic Director Chris Del Conte, left to right, President Jay Hartzell and Chairman of the Board of Regents Kevin Eltife at his introductory news conference at the Frank Denius Family University Hall of Fame Wednesday June 26, 2024. / Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns shocked the college baseball world when they hired new head coach Jim Schlossnagle from their rival Texas A&M less than 24 hours after the Aggies' heartbreaking College World Series loss.

At the time of the hiring, it was suspected that it would cost the Longhorns a hefty price to lure Schlossnagle away from College Station.

On Friday, that was confirmed to be the case, with the details of Schlossnagle's new deal being revealed in documents that will be discussed in an upcoming meeting by the University of Texas System Board of Regents.

Schlossnagl
University of Texas baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle poses for a photo with Hook ‘Em at his introductory news conference at the Frank Denius Family University Hall of Fame Wednesday June 26, 2024. / Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

In total, Schlossnagle is set to make $15.4 million over seven years ($2.2 million APY).

He will also receive a new dealer car, a club membership, a relocation allowance of $40,0000, as well as a ticket allotment for baseball games, as well as other sports games.

In terms of incentives, Schlossnagle can make up to $500,000 in additional money, depending on conference and post-season tournament eligibility and standing, as well as post-season awards.

Schlossnagle served as the head coach of the TCU Horned Frogs under Longhorns AD Chris Del Conte from 2010-2017. During that time, Schlossnagle led the Frogs to four Big 12 titles and five appearances in the College World Series.

For his career, Schlossnagle has accumulated a 945-452 overall record and is 59-36 in tournaments. With the Aggies, Schlossnagle won nearly 70 percent of his games, going 135-62, and matching the Aggies' number of College World Series wins in program history in just his first season with the program.

He has also amassed 20 total conference titles (six Big 12, 12 Mountain West, and two conference USA), seven Super Regional appearances, and nine regional appearances. He was also named the 2016 Baseball America National Coach of the Year.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News