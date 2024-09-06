Cooper Manning Rumored to Be Responsible For Texas Flags Flying at Michigan Hotel
As Texas fans make their way to Ann Arbor for this weekend's matchup against No. 10 Michigan, they'll notice a certain burnt orange and white flag flying just down the street of The Big House.
Both Texas and Michigan flags were seen outside the doors of The Graduate Hotel in Ann Arbor earlier this week.
Not exactly the standard operating procedure for a college town in the midst of a massive football game weekend right?
So how exactly did this happen? Some rumors suggest that Cooper Manning, father of Texas QB Arch Manning could be responsible.
When asked about the situation on 'The Pat McAfee Show' on Friday, Peyton Manning seemed just as intrigued as everyone else.
"I have not heard this," Manning said. "Cooper is in the hotel business. The Graduate is kind of one of their top hotels. There's one in Knoxville, there's one in Columbus, there's one in Ann Arbor. They have room keys with the famous alums on there. I have not heard that but that 'ought to get this game and rivalry started pretty quick."
It's very possible that the flags were Cooper Manning's doing, as he currently serves as a senior managing director for investor relations at AJ Capital Partners. The company is involved with The Graduate Hotels and sponsors more than 30 locations across the nation - including in Ann Arbor.
Whether it was Cooper's influence to display the Longhorn flag or not, the event has certainly increased the hype surrounding the game, gaining interest on social media from both sides.
Texas currently sits as the projected favorite to win the matchup despite coming into enemy territory and will need every bit of encouragement they can get as they will play inside the biggest stadium in the country.
The flags will look to be a sign of support for the team when they're away from home and stand as a welcome sign for Longhorn fans traveling to Michigan as they continue to flood the streets of Ann Arbor with Texas pride.