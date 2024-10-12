Danny Stutsman Rocks Gold 'Horns Down' Chain Ahead of Texas vs. Oklahoma
AUSTIN -- Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman is embracing his villain role ahead of Saturday's Red River Rivalry against the Texas Longhorns.
Upon entering the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Stutsman was seen rocking a special "Horns Down" chain that only further signals his hate for Texas.
Take a look:
Stutsman has never ben shy about showing his lack of love for the Longhorns. Following last season's 34-30 win over Texas, he went viral for making signature t-shirts that featured a picture of him on the front and the words “Oklahoma only fears God. Texas fears Oklahoma" on the back.
Stutsman hasn't been afraid to admit how much the rivalry means to him.
"When I go to bed, I think about Texas and that game. It is what it is ... I know what that game means to myself and every single Sooner fan," Stutsman said. "I have a Longhorn tattooed on my body... Like it means that much to me. You go to bed thinking about how big of a deal it is. You look at every single person in the state of Oklahoma, every single person in the state of Texas, and you know how much it means to them.”
Texas defensive back Michael Taaffe was asked Monday if he remembers Stutsman's t-shirts from last season. Though he's focusing on the task ahead, he said he "remembers everything."
"Yeah, it's a new season. We got a whole new team," Taaffe said. "I'm not too focused on what they did last year," Taaffe said. "We remember. I specifically remember everything. I don't forget. But we're so focused on us right now that nobody talks about it. We're so focused on what we did in practice today. How can we get better in the game plan today? Because OU deserves our full attention."
No. 1 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT.