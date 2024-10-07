'We Remember': Michael Taaffe Shares Thoughts Danny Stutsman T-Shirt Stunt, Red River Motivation
One year ago, the Texas LonghornsOne dropped a heartbreaking 34-30 loss to their arch-rival Oklahoma Sooners in Dallas.
Following that game, Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman and his head coach Brent Venables were photographed wearing t-shirts with the senior linebacker smoking a cigar, flashing a 'horns down' and wearing the Golden Hat trophy atop his head.
On the back of those shirts read “Oklahoma only fears God. Texas fears Oklahoma.”
Now, heading into Red River Rivalry week, the Stutsman jab was of course a topic of conversation from the media.
According to Longhorns safety Michael Taaffe, the Longhorns have not forgotten the stunt. However, their motivation for the rivalry runs far deeper than a simple prank from a rival player.
"Yeah, it's a new season. We got a whole new team. I'm not too focused on what they did last year," Taaffe said. "We remember. I specifically remember everything. I don't forget. But we're so focused on us right now that nobody talks about it. We're so focused on what we did in practice today. How can we get better in the game plan today? Because OU deserves our full attention."
As a matter of fact, Stutsman feels the same way.
Just this summer at SEC Media Days, Stutsman revealed that not only does he go to bed thinking about the rivalry, but he even got a real Longhorn tattoo.
"When I go to bed, I think about Texas and that game. It is what it is... I know what that game means to myself and every single Sooner fan," Stutsman said. "I have a Longhorn tattooed on my body... Like it means that much to me. You go to bed thinking about how big of a deal it is. You look at every single person in the state of Oklahoma, every single person in the state of Texas, and you know how much it means to them.”
Meanwhile, for Taaffe, the game is equally as special.
Over the last three years, he has been a part of two heartbreaking losses to the Sooners, as well as one dominant win. As a result, the desire to take down the Sooners is obviously going to be hard to ignore.
But as honored as he is to have the opportunity to play in arguably the best rivalry in the sports, playing his best for his teammates and his program take priority over any individual opponent on the schedule.
"The memories of my last three years have been special," Taaffe said. "This rivalry, this game is really special. It's no different than any other game, but just being a Longhorn fan, growing up bleeding burnt orange... I always tell you all that this team matters more to me than anything else. More than individual accolades. This team matters so much to me. I'm willing to die for this team. I do everything for this team, and so just getting to play games like this is truly an honor to me."
The Longhorns and Sooners, led by Taaffe and Stutsman will face off at 2:30 on Saturday.