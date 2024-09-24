Despite 4 TD Night, Longhorns RB Jaydon Blue Believes He 'Could Have Done Better'
The Jaydon Blue we saw on Saturday was electric. The junior running back rushed for 124 yards on 25 carries and three touchdowns and also got a touchdown on the only reception he caught.
And despite that, Blue told reporters on Monday that he thought he should have done more to help his team on Saturday.
"After watching the tape, I feel like there was things I could have done a lot better," Blue said. "I feel like I left a lot of yardage, and even I dropped a few passes."
Blue was unable to catch a quick slant pass from Arch Manning, which ended up being deflected and picked. Blue's chemistry with Manning, despite both playing well, looked a little shaky at times as they were off on a couple of passes.
Regardless, it is a testament to the culture developed by Steve Sarkisian to see the lead running back have that kind of mentality after a career night.
"I just always try to find ways to get better. I don't even look at the good things I did," Blue said. "I look at the film to see the things that I need to work on or the things I didn't do as well."
Sarkisian stated that hearing Jaydon Blue say he should've played better was "the greatest thing I heard this morning."
And with Mississippi State and the SEC schedule now coming up, Jaydon Blue is ready to get to work to keep improving.
"I'm super juiced for any game, whether that's last week or the previous weeks before that," Blue said. "But it's what you come to college for, is to play in the SEC and play against the top teams in the country."
Blue and the Longhorns start their SEC schedule with Mississippi State this Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CT. The game will be at DKR Stadium and will air on SEC Network.