'Old Guy' Jaydon Blue Paving Path for Future of Texas RBs
Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue has stepped up big when his team needed him most. Now, he is shining as the star ball-carrier for the No. 1 team in the country for a running back room that has cemented itself as one of college football's best in recent years.
Though he wasn't supposed to be the starter this season, an injury to sophomore running back CJ Baxter allowed Blue to move into the RB1 spot. After missing the win over UTSA due to injury, Blue wasted no time getting back to his top form, rushing for 124 yards on 25 carries and three touchdowns while adding a receiving score in Saturday's 51-3 win over Louisiana-Monroe.
The performance was a career-best for Blue, and he isn't looking to slow down any time soon. At the beginning of the season, people were worried about his ability to run between the tackles, but against ULM, he proved the doubters wrong.
Blue is now the leader of one of the sport's most storied running back rooms in recent years. In his freshman year, he played behind now-Atlanta Falcon Bijan Robinson and Chicago Bear Roschon Johnson. Last year, he learned from current Carolina Panthers rookie Jonathon Brooks and is now the oldest returning running back.
"I'm the oldest guy in that room," Blue said. "So, I just try to do my best to lead, not only lead by example but stay with the younger guys and try to pave the way for them and do everything right so they could see the right way to do things."
Blue shined against a weaker ULM, but also showed his rushing abilities against Michigan, one of the elite run defenses in college football. In Texas' win over Michigan, he had one touchdown before leaving the game with an ankle injury.
Now, moving into conference play, Blue will be next to either Quinn Ewers or Arch Manning as the Longhorns make their SEC debut next week. Mississippi State's run defense is ranked 123 by the NCAA and allows an average of over 216 yards per game on the ground.
For Texas to be successful in the SEC, head coach Steve Sarkisian will have to keep utilizing Blue and running the ball, something that has always been consistent for Texas under Sarkisian.
Part of what makes Blue such a good leader is the fact that he doesn't get caught up in all of his accolades. A true team, player, he was just happy to see his fellow running backs having success against the Warhawks. When asked what he'll remember most about his career-best performance, he didn't mention himself.
"Just the team win," Blue said. "We played a lot of guys again. And of course, we got to play with five different running backs."
Though Blue is the leader of the room, he understands the importance of having depth at the running back position. After Baxter's injury, many doubted the strength of the Texas running back room, but Blue has proved everyone wrong.
Now, as SEC play begins, it will be key for Blue to stay healthy and continue playing at a high level.